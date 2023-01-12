Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley shared heartbreaking final post before she died aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley had shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram before her untimely death at 54, having suffered a cardiac arrest. Presley, who was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was taken to hospital yesterday (Thursday 12 January), but sadly treatment could not save her. In a statement...
People are in tears after realising Prince Harry quotes the Spice Girls in new book
This week saw the release of Prince Harry's memoir. The hotly-anticipated 'Spare' delves into the Duke of Sussex's childhood and the difficulties of growing up as part of the most famous family in the world. He also opens up about the battles he's had with his mental health and the...
Riverdance legend Michael Flatley diagnosed with aggressive cancer
Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. In a post to the Riverdance legend's Twitter account, a spokesperson said he was under specialist care. It explained that the 64-year-old has also undergone surgery to help treat the disease. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share,...
‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, leaves fans stunned after posting age-defying photos
Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein has left fans stunned after posting age-defying photos online, with many people saying she looks ‘absolutely gorgeous’. Wildenstein is known for her distinctive appearance, with her high cheekbones earning her the media nickname of ‘Catwoman’. While it is widely assumed she has undergone...
Aaron Chalmers calls out trolls who shamed him for kissing baby son on the lips
Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers has criticised trolls who shamed him for kissing his baby on the lips in a picture shared online. I don't have kids myself, but it's no secret that parents get close with their babies. It's not just changing nappies and wiping bums, it's also sharing food, wiping up drool and cleaning all manner of mystery substances off sticky hands.
Stacey Solomon shares adorable family pic ahead of due date
Pregnant Stacey Solomon has shared a smiley snap of her growing family as she and husband Joe Swash prepare to welcome their newest addition. The TV personality shared a sweet photograph of herself, Joe and four of her children with her growing bump on display. You can see her adorable pregnancy announcement here:
Woman who married her duvet says it’s the ‘most intimate relationship she’s ever had’
We’re often told to spend more time in bed to ensure we get enough sleep however one woman has taken this one step further. In 2019, Pascale Sellick tied the knot with her duvet, describing it as the most ‘intimate’ and ‘reliable’ relationship she’s ever had.
Myleene Klass opens up about having four miscarriages before son's birth
Myleene Klass has shared a heartfelt post about having four miscarriages before the birth of her son. The British musician bravely opened up on the 'utter trauma' and 'pain' of her tragic past and how people only see the 'perfect side' of her life on social media. She is currently...
Fans think Molly-Mae has revealed the name of her unborn baby
Molly-Mae Hague is already set on her unborn baby's name, but she's determined to keep it under wraps until their little girl arrives. However, some fans reckon they've figured it out already. The former Love Island star has been opening up on her pregnancy journey, updating her followers on all...
Carol Vorderman says she has five male partners as she discusses dating 'system'
Former Countdown host Carol Vorderman recently came out as polyamorous and now she's spilt the beans on her dating 'system'. The media personality, now 62, explained that she has five male partners and said she is happier than ever with her new form of dating. Discussing her 'special friends' on...
