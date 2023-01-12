ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Lisa Marie Presley shared heartbreaking final post before she died aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley had shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram before her untimely death at 54, having suffered a cardiac arrest. Presley, who was the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was taken to hospital yesterday (Thursday 12 January), but sadly treatment could not save her. In a statement...
Riverdance legend Michael Flatley diagnosed with aggressive cancer

Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. In a post to the Riverdance legend's Twitter account, a spokesperson said he was under specialist care. It explained that the 64-year-old has also undergone surgery to help treat the disease. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share,...
Aaron Chalmers calls out trolls who shamed him for kissing baby son on the lips

Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers has criticised trolls who shamed him for kissing his baby on the lips in a picture shared online. I don't have kids myself, but it's no secret that parents get close with their babies. It's not just changing nappies and wiping bums, it's also sharing food, wiping up drool and cleaning all manner of mystery substances off sticky hands.
Stacey Solomon shares adorable family pic ahead of due date

Pregnant Stacey Solomon has shared a smiley snap of her growing family as she and husband Joe Swash prepare to welcome their newest addition. The TV personality shared a sweet photograph of herself, Joe and four of her children with her growing bump on display. You can see her adorable pregnancy announcement here:
Myleene Klass opens up about having four miscarriages before son's birth

Myleene Klass has shared a heartfelt post about having four miscarriages before the birth of her son. The British musician bravely opened up on the 'utter trauma' and 'pain' of her tragic past and how people only see the 'perfect side' of her life on social media. She is currently...
Fans think Molly-Mae has revealed the name of her unborn baby

Molly-Mae Hague is already set on her unborn baby's name, but she's determined to keep it under wraps until their little girl arrives. However, some fans reckon they've figured it out already. The former Love Island star has been opening up on her pregnancy journey, updating her followers on all...
