KEYC
A preview for this weekend’s Mankato West Orchesis show
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Orchesis Dance Team presents “Keep on Dancin’”. Performances are Friday evening at 7 p.m., as well as 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Mankato West High School; tickets: $7, adults; $5, K-12.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KEYC
A Mankato classic car dealership will be featured on a new History Channel series
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The History Channel network reached out to Mankato’s Unique Classic Cars to be a part of the series premiere of “Dirty Old Cars.”. The show transforms used, vintage cars into restored, detailed cars. Dealership owners say the show highlights only a portion of the Unique Classic Cars business.
KEYC
The next chapter for Lamplighter
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
KEYC
Highway 14 construction continues in winter months
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
Missing: Kathleen Jo Gimenez last seen Thursday in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public's help in finding Kathleen Jo Gimenez, who was last seen on Thursday.Officials say the 21-year-old was seen around 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Record Street. She was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black converse shoes. She is described as roughly 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. Authorities say she has not contacted friends or family and her whereabouts are unknown.Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or 507-387-8725.
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna mom’s daycare focuses on nature
Owatonna childcare provider Christy Hanson believes children can learn a lot by simply spending time in the great outdoors. After 20 years in the business–“I started when my son was born,” Hanson said–she closed Creative Adventures Child Care & Preschool last August to care for her parents, who both had serious health problems.
stthomas.edu
In Our Prayers: Luke and Leia Lamke
Please pray for Darik and Megan Lamke ’08, ’16 Mini MBA, who are no longer expecting the birth of their twins. Luke Liam James Lamke and Leia Lauren Jane Lamke were born sleeping in September 2022 at home in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Luke and Leia are survived by Darik...
hot967.fm
Twins Caravan Returns to Mankato Jan. 25
The 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan, presented by Case IH, is scheduled for January 24-31 and features Twins players, coaches, alumni, and broadcasters traveling to 12 communities in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and Iowa. Each day of their respective tours will include a community enrichment activity, along with traditional “Hot Stove” programming (including question-and-answer, autograph, and meet-and-greet sessions) in partnership with the Treasure Island Baseball Network.
msureporter.com
Student Government passes resolution to rename the ‘Lincoln Lounge’ to be renamed ‘Dakota Lounge’
During the Student Government’s first meeting of the new year, a resolution was discussed and passed unanimously regarding the renaming of the “Lincoln Lounge” to the “Dakota Lounge” in the Centennial Student Union. Put forward by Student Government Vice President of Idman Ibrahim, and seconded...
steeledodgenews.com
Bergs welcome first baby in Steele County
Tait Berg is finding himself in a sea of pink these days, and he couldn’t be happier. His wife, Lindsey Berg, gave birth to the first baby born in Steele County in 2023 – the couple’s third daughter. Mina Ashton was born at 1:07 p.m. Jan. 3...
steeledodgenews.com
Fair board wants more help from city and county
So, if it’s the Steele County Free Fair (SCFF), what role does the county actually play?. And if it happens in the middle of Owatonna, what role does the city actually play?. Perhaps more specifically, could they both do more?. The questions came after a short discussion with Steele...
myklgr.com
Springfield, North Mankato men in car/semi collision near Winthrop Wednesday
A North Mankato man was injured after colliding with a Springfield man near Winthrop Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Troy Michael Schull, age 57, of North Mankato, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq eastbound on Highway 19. At about 9:57 a.m., near mile post 112, Timothy Gordon Fabian, age 58, of Springfield, pulled a 2007 International semi out onto the highway from the parking lot of Heartland Corn Products. The vehicles collided on icy roads.
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato man injured in crash with semi in Sibley County
A North Mankato man was hospitalized following a crash with a semi in Sibley County Wednesday morning. Troy Schull, 57 was transported to Arlington hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the 10 a.m. crash. The state patrol says Schull’s SUV was eastbound on Highway 19 in Winthrop when the semi...
myklgr.com
Springfield women injured in icy road rollover in Watonwan County Thursday
Two Springfield women were injured when their vehicle slid off an icy road in Watonwan County Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 12 Maribel Lopez, age 18, was driving a Jeep Liberty westbound on Highway 30. At about 9:55 p.m., near mile post 90, the vehicle left the road, went into the south ditch, and rolled.
Student dies in north central Kansas bus crash
A 5th grade student died after a school bus accident in north central Kansas. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning near Mankato.
Southern Minnesota News
Driver suffers medical event, crashes into Mayo Clinic building
Police say a driver suffered a medical event Thursday and ran into a building at Mayo Clinic Mankato. A Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesman said police responded to 1025 Marsh St 3:55 p.m. for an accident, where they found a single vehicle had driven into the Speciality Clinic on the north side of the complex.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAMILY IDENTIFIES SNOWMOBILER CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
Family members have identified the snowmobiler seriously injured in last weekend’s crash in Steele County as John McEnaney, 61, of Owatonna. McEnaney was airlifted last Saturday night by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is still recovering. No further details are available on his condition.
KIMT
Driver injured in Freeborn County semi accident
BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi rollover in Freeborn County sends the driver to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gulled Maxamed Shill, 48 of Savage, was northbound on Interstate 35 when his semi rolled near mile marker 20. Shill suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to...
