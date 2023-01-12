MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public's help in finding Kathleen Jo Gimenez, who was last seen on Thursday.Officials say the 21-year-old was seen around 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Record Street. She was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black converse shoes. She is described as roughly 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. Authorities say she has not contacted friends or family and her whereabouts are unknown.Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or 507-387-8725.

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO