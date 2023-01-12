Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Related
cbs4local.com
SUV crashes into northwest El Paso home following chase involving migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle chase that started on Transmountain Road ended in a northwest El Paso neighborhood, with an SUV crashing into a home. The vehicle crashed into a home at 7523 Porterhouse Court, just off Redd and Resler Drives. A man identified as Federico Ceniceros,...
cbs4local.com
Bond denied for man accused at firing at authorities during high-speed chase in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man suspected of shooting his wife and later was involved in a slew of armed robberies followed by a police pursuit appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Sergio Sanchez-Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a police...
cbs4local.com
Police investigate shooting at Copia in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police investigated a shooting in central El Paso during the early morning hours Tuesday. Police dispatch reported the incident happened on Gateway West and Copia after 2 a.m. . All lanes along Gateway West and Copia were closed, but reopened around 6...
cbs4local.com
Human smuggling attempt ends in crash involving migrants in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities said a crash of an overturned vehicle in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning involved migrants. The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. on Gateway East between Durazno Avenue and Rosa Avenue. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Texas Department of Public...
cbs4local.com
Video of El Paso officer detaining juvenile during shooting call sparks controversy
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police released new information about a video that showed an officer allegedly roughly handling a young woman. Officers said they responded to a shooting at 11:29 p.m. at the 800 block of Nita Fay on Saturday. Through the investigation, police learned an...
cbs4local.com
2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man and woman, both 20 years of age, died in a head-on collision near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash along Highway 213 and mile marker 1 in Chaparral, New Mexico around 5:25 p.m.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen died. Allen's death was announced Tuesday by city officials. Allen was the El Paso police chief for 15 years after he served as a police officer for 40 years. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said...
cbs4local.com
Mother of student who got locked out during lockdown calls for safety procedure change
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The mother of a 9-year-old boy who was locked out of his school classroom during a lockdown is calling for an overhaul of the district’s safety procedures. The boy was locked out of his classroom while police searched for an accused shooter in...
cbs4local.com
El Paso leaders send condolences after Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The news of El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen’s unexpected death drew attention from local and state officials Tuesday. Read condolences from El Paso leaders and institutions to Allen's family and the police department:. Mayor Oscar Leeser sent the following statement:
cbs4local.com
Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
cbs4local.com
Construction crew damages gas line in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A damaged gas line caused gas to leak Wednesday afternoon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood. A construction crew hit a gas line in the 500 block of Cortez Drive near Delta Drive around 11:30 a.m., according to El Paso Fire officials. No injuries...
cbs4local.com
Resident displaced after fire rips through mobile home in Las Cruces
One Las Cruces resident is without a place to live after a fire at a mobile home.The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in the 2300 block of South Valley Drive, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes after the first crew arrived at the scene.It's believed the fire started in a utility closet before it spread, causing heavy fire and smoke damage to the mobile home. Investigators told our news crew that no one was inside the mobile home at the time of the fire, but one person was displaced.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. RECOMMENDED: 2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
cbs4local.com
Drivers impacted by rebar on Doniphan Dr. still await on reimbursement
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It's been three months since several vehicles were damaged by rebar placed along Doniphan Drive that were part of a road improvement project in El Paso's Upper Valley. Since then, CBS4 On Your Side learned owners of the vehicles are still waiting on a...
cbs4local.com
Boxing, martial arts coach remembers El Paso police chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen had a passion for martial arts. CBS4 spoke to a friend of Allen who spoke about who Allen was as a person. Thomas McKay coached Allen in boxing. McKay, who is the founder of the El Paso Boxing/...
cbs4local.com
Public access resumes at Fort Bliss for first time in 2 years
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fort Bliss is once again opening its gates to the public for the first time in two years. Fort Bliss limited access to just services members, families, and civil servants in 2020 because of COVID-19. The "Bliss is Back" campaign invites veterans and visitors...
cbs4local.com
Animal rescuers voice concerns to city council about stray animals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several animal rescuers voiced their concerns about stray animals in El Paso at the city council meeting on Wednesday. There were three speakers at the meeting who complained to the city about stray animals. The first speaker was Ron Comeau who runs Lucy's Dream...
cbs4local.com
Person with knee injury rescued from Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Search and Rescue crew responded to an injured individual at the Franklin Mountains Monday night. The crew responded to Ranger Peak for a patient with a knee injury. When the crew got the individual down the mountain, they declined...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces named one of moviemaker's best places to live, work
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces, New Mexico was named one of the best cities for moviemakers to live and work, according to a magazine. Other cities in New Mexico such as Albuquerque and Santa Fe were named in the list. “A huge congratulations to...
cbs4local.com
New 24-hour cannabis dispensary to open in Chaparral
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new 24-hour cannabis dispensary is set to open in Chaparral, New Mexico. High Horse Cannabis Company plans to open its 24-hour cannabis dispensary beginning at midnight on February 4. The dispensary, which opened in May 2022, will open two drive-through windows that will be...
cbs4local.com
People from Albuquerque, Las Crucens excited for Las Cruces airport commercial flights
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — For the first time in almost 20 years, the Las Cruces International Airport's anticipated first commercial flight took off on Monday morning. CBS4 spoke with people around town who said they thought opening up the airport to passengers was a good idea and it...
Comments / 0