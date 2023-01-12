ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Police investigate shooting at Copia in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police investigated a shooting in central El Paso during the early morning hours Tuesday. Police dispatch reported the incident happened on Gateway West and Copia after 2 a.m. . All lanes along Gateway West and Copia were closed, but reopened around 6...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man and woman, both 20 years of age, died in a head-on collision near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash along Highway 213 and mile marker 1 in Chaparral, New Mexico around 5:25 p.m.
CHAPARRAL, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen died. Allen's death was announced Tuesday by city officials. Allen was the El Paso police chief for 15 years after he served as a police officer for 40 years. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso leaders send condolences after Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The news of El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen’s unexpected death drew attention from local and state officials Tuesday. Read condolences from El Paso leaders and institutions to Allen's family and the police department:. Mayor Oscar Leeser sent the following statement:
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Construction crew damages gas line in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A damaged gas line caused gas to leak Wednesday afternoon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood. A construction crew hit a gas line in the 500 block of Cortez Drive near Delta Drive around 11:30 a.m., according to El Paso Fire officials. No injuries...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Resident displaced after fire rips through mobile home in Las Cruces

One Las Cruces resident is without a place to live after a fire at a mobile home.The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in the 2300 block of South Valley Drive, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes after the first crew arrived at the scene.It's believed the fire started in a utility closet before it spread, causing heavy fire and smoke damage to the mobile home. Investigators told our news crew that no one was inside the mobile home at the time of the fire, but one person was displaced.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. RECOMMENDED: 2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Drivers impacted by rebar on Doniphan Dr. still await on reimbursement

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It's been three months since several vehicles were damaged by rebar placed along Doniphan Drive that were part of a road improvement project in El Paso's Upper Valley. Since then, CBS4 On Your Side learned owners of the vehicles are still waiting on a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Public access resumes at Fort Bliss for first time in 2 years

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fort Bliss is once again opening its gates to the public for the first time in two years. Fort Bliss limited access to just services members, families, and civil servants in 2020 because of COVID-19. The "Bliss is Back" campaign invites veterans and visitors...
FORT BLISS, TX
cbs4local.com

Animal rescuers voice concerns to city council about stray animals

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several animal rescuers voiced their concerns about stray animals in El Paso at the city council meeting on Wednesday. There were three speakers at the meeting who complained to the city about stray animals. The first speaker was Ron Comeau who runs Lucy's Dream...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Person with knee injury rescued from Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Search and Rescue crew responded to an injured individual at the Franklin Mountains Monday night. The crew responded to Ranger Peak for a patient with a knee injury. When the crew got the individual down the mountain, they declined...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces named one of moviemaker's best places to live, work

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces, New Mexico was named one of the best cities for moviemakers to live and work, according to a magazine. Other cities in New Mexico such as Albuquerque and Santa Fe were named in the list. “A huge congratulations to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

New 24-hour cannabis dispensary to open in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new 24-hour cannabis dispensary is set to open in Chaparral, New Mexico. High Horse Cannabis Company plans to open its 24-hour cannabis dispensary beginning at midnight on February 4. The dispensary, which opened in May 2022, will open two drive-through windows that will be...
CHAPARRAL, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy