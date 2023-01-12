One Las Cruces resident is without a place to live after a fire at a mobile home.The fire broke out about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in the 2300 block of South Valley Drive, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes after the first crew arrived at the scene.It's believed the fire started in a utility closet before it spread, causing heavy fire and smoke damage to the mobile home. Investigators told our news crew that no one was inside the mobile home at the time of the fire, but one person was displaced.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. RECOMMENDED: 2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 10 HOURS AGO