Story City, IA

Roland-Story plans special disciplinary review committee over handling of Kade Blume case

By Phillip Sitter, Ames Tribune
 3 days ago

Roland-Story will create a review committee that will look at the district's disciplinary policies amid controversy related to a star athlete that was allowed to continue wrestling after he was charged with a felony.

The school board is scheduled to discuss what that committee would look like at its next meeting Feb. 13. The next day, Roland-Story voters will decide who should fill a board seat left vacant by Jasmine Goeders, who resigned in part over the handling of Kade Blume's case .

Blume, a two-time state wrestling champion, was charged in November as an adult for felony assault. The following month, Blume, now 17, agreed to enter a plea and have the case moved to juvenile court .

The district has faced criticism for how it handled discipline of Blume after he was charged. Blume did not wrestle during opening week of the season but did compete at the Saydel Invitational on Dec. 10.

Later, the Knoxville High School wrestling team pulled out of an invitational being held at Story City because of the chance Blume would compete.

Roland-Story Superintendent Matt Patton said Blume would not compete, and announced the district reached an agreement with Blume's family that he would not participate in extracurricular activities for the rest of the school year.

The district's good conduct policy includes consequences for students' participation in extracurricular activities. But off-campus behavior that does not "directly affect the good order, efficiency, management and welfare of the school" may not trigger further disciplinary action , according to Roland-Story High School's student handbook for the 2022-23 school year.

The incident that resulted in charges against Blume happened off campus.

What other discipline Blume may have faced is confidential.

"We understand that some members of our community are frustrated that the district is not sharing details on the disciplinary actions being taken," Patton said in December. "Please know that the district is legally obligated to maintain student confidentiality."

In the same statement, Patton said the review committee should bring recommendations to the school board on ways to revise the good conduct policy, as well as other disciplinary policies.

"The district’s goal is to make necessary changes to help ensure that those students who may violate policy are held accountable to the fullest extent possible when conduct violates the district’s norms and expectations," he said. "The bottom line is that the district's current policy can and will be improved."

At a school board work session last week, Patton said the proposed review committee would likely meet in June and could make recommendations as early as July. If it meets that deadline, any changes would be in effect next school year.

The review committee will be on the agenda at the next regular school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

Meanwhile, Patton told the school board last week the district's attorney would handle the response to a civil rights complaint the parents of the student who was assaulted filed with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

Patton said he did not know the commission's process for investigating a complaint but said "we want it to be robust, and I think it will be."

Special election to be held for vacant Roland-Story board seat

The special election to fill the vacancy left by Goeders' departure will be Feb. 14.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Roland Public Library, 221 N. Main St. in Roland, and Harvest Evangelical Free Church, 524 River Hills Drive in Story City.

The voter pre-registration deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 30 and filing deadline for candidates is 5 p.m. Jan. 20.

More information including on absentee voting in-person or by mail is available at ia-storycounty2.civicplus.com/1023/2427/Special-Election---Roland-Story-CSD-2142 .

Goeders announced her resignation during the board's December meeting, citing in part the district and board's handling of Blume's case, including alleged intimidation and lack of transparency and communication.

Whoever is elected to fill the vacancy will serve for nine months, when Goeders' seat is up for election.

Phillip Sitter covers education for the Ames Tribune, including Iowa State University and PreK-12 schools in Ames and elsewhere in Story County. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

