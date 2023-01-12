Read full article on original website
Ghost of Benedict Threatens Scandalous End to Pope Francis
VATICAN CITY—The body of Pope Benedict XVI had barely been lowered into its tomb in the crypt under St. Peter’s Basilica when wild speculation started swirling. Now that Benedict, who retired in 2013, was gone, would that pave the way for Francis to be the second pope in modern history to become a papal pensioner? But the whispers weren’t about Francis making the choice. They were about how to push him off the throne.At the center of the alleged conspiracy to oust the sitting pope is Archbishop Georg Gänswein—once known as Gorgeous George, or George Clooney of the Catholic Church,...
Vatican to hear from PR expert with grudge against cardinal
The Vatican’s big financial fraud and corruption trial took a soap opera turn Friday with court-ordered testimony from a public relations specialist who has long harbored a grudge against one of the prime defendants, Cardinal Angelo Becciu. Francesca Chaouqui was called to answer questions after text messages entered into the court record indicated that she helped coach Becciu’s key accuser into turning on the cardinal. Chaouqui has never hidden her fantasy of taking revenge on Becciu, whom she accused of being behind her 2015-2016 prosecution for passing confidential documents to journalists.She apparently found the chance to settle scores when...
US News and World Report
Cardinal Pell Lies in State, Funeral Plans Overshadowed by Memo Revelation
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Australian Cardinal George Pell was lying in state on Friday, with funeral preparations overshadowed by revelations that he was the author of an anonymous memo that branded Pope Francis' pontificate a catastrophe. Pell's closed dark brown wooden coffin was placed on the floor of the small...
Years of tensions between Pope Francis and his Benedict revealed in explosive memoir
Georg Gaenswein, Benedict's personal secretary who was seen kissing his wooden coffin in St Peter's Square last week, has embarrassed the Vatican with a series of revelations.
Pell's secret memo casts shadow at cardinal's funeral
VATICAN CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis gave a funeral blessing to Cardinal George Pell on Saturday as revelations that he wrote an anonymous memo branding the current papacy a "catastrophe" hung in the air along with the incense.
History: the Truth About Cleopatra
Cleopatra has been one of the most prominent and flippantly mentioned women in history, at least since I was a child. Yet, in real life, the true story of Cleopatra (69 - 30 BC) is much more mysterious than historical stories led me to believe. That’s why I decided to look into the real Cleopatra a bit more assertively. Perhaps you feel the same way.
iheart.com
PHOTO: Prince Harry Lookalike Fears for His Safety Over Book Controversy
Prince Harry doppelganger Rhys Whittock says he now fears for his life as a result of revelations in Prince Harry's new memoir. In Spare, Prince Harry admits to killing 25 Taliban soldiers during his time in Afghanistan, sparking the lookalike's concern that he could be mistaken for Prince Harry and targeted by the regime.
Prince Harry's 'Scathing' Attack of Palace Aides Won't Help Bullying Claim
A new episode of Newsweek's "Royal Report" podcast discusses Harry's unflattering name calling, directed at palace staff as part of his new book.
Queen Letizia and King Felipe to attend Greek King’s funeral
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain will be traveling to Greece for the funeral of King Constantine II . Casa Real has confirmed (via ¡HOLA! Spain) that the Spanish King and Queen will attend the funeral in Athens on Monday. Felipe’s mother, Queen Sofia, is Constantine’s older...
The Jewish Press
The Temple Mount could be Israel’s symbol of victory
Most wars throughout history have begun and ended symbolically. Before the State of Israel and a Palestinian Arab identity were established, the first violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was the 1920 Jerusalem riots that saw the murder of five Jews and 216 injured. It was the result of a symbol.
msn.com
Princess Anne Wins Coveted Title Amid Prince Harry Drama
The British public has passionate opinions about the members of the royal family. It's no secret how they feel about Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who has faced a slew of backlash following his exit from his royal duties and the release of his explosive memoir "Spare." Royal experts have speculated that with these two issues, paired with the bombshell documentary series "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry won't be welcomed back into the United Kingdom with open arms (via Express UK).
‘Introducing Sussex Class’: Air New Zealand makes dig at Harry and Meghan after Spare claim
Air New Zealand has appeared to make a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the former included a reference to the airline in his explosive new book, Spare.“Introducing #SussexClass,” the Kiwi flag carrier posted on its social media pages, followed by a crown emoji.“Apparently coming soon.” The post concluded with the side-eye emoji.The tweet and Facebook post was seemingly in response to Harry writing in his memoir that Meghan paid for a first-class flight on Air New Zealand from Mexico to the UK for her father, Thomas Markle.“We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level...
'I'm an American Living in Britain. It's Not What You'd Expect'
The first difference I noticed I can't get used to even after so many years of living here in Britain.
CNBC
The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.
Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
myzeo.com
How Many Catholic Saints Are There? How Are Saints Canonized?
Did you know that the Catholic Church is one of the largest Christian churches in the world, with an estimated 1.3 billion followers? It also has an extensive history that dates back to the 1st century. Catholicism was born when St. Peter sent early Christian missionaries to Rome to spread the word.
