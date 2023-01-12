Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Virginia?
Jacqueline Mars is a businesswoman and philanthropist from Virginia. She is one of the three primary shareholders of Mars, Inc., one of the world's largest and most successful privately-held companies.
WHSV
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has been closed since September will be reopening under familiar new ownership as Melaine and Ron Copeland have purchased the restaurant from its worker-owned collective. “We consider it a treasure I...
WHSV
Girl Scouts add internet business to cookie season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Skyline Council of Girl Scouts can be found selling their famous cookies up and down the western part of the Commonwealth. The Girl Scouts have added a new learning aspect to cookie season. “Raspberry Rally you can only order it online right now,” Kelly,...
New Virginia fishing, boating regulations for 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
pagevalleynews.com
New supermarket in Shenandoah
January 14, 1965 — Plans are progressing satisfactorily for the opening in the near future of Wolfe’s IGA Foodline on U.S. 340 north of Shenandoah. It will occupy the former R.R.Koontz Distributing Co. building which has a large floor space and is being remodeled to fit the needs of the new tenant.
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia seafood industry brings billion-dollar boost to state’s economy
Results of an economic impact analysis have found that Virginia’s seafood industry contributes $1.1 billion to the state’s economy. The Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center economic impact study found that in 2019 Virginia’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in tax revenue from local, state and federal taxes.
Virginia ABC launches ‘Dry January’ campaign
Virginia ABC has launched a campaign to help Virginians make mindful decisions about alcohol consumption.
WHSV
Virginia Scenic Railway rides success into expansion ideas
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway is up, running, and ready for a new season. Tickets sold out when Santa Claus came to town, but President Steve Powell already sees how much of a hit the VSR is since opening last summer. “We’ve sold over 80 percent of...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
arlingtonmagazine.com
What to Eat During Winter Restaurant Week
Let the dining extravaganza begin! Winter Restaurant Week runs Jan. 16-22 across the DMV, with more than 50 participating restaurants in Northern Virginia alone, where you’ll find special, discounted menus and beverages. Consider this your cue to book dinner at that new hot spot you’ve been eyeing, grab take out at your neighborhood go-to or stop in for a mid-week lunch with friends. Here’s a taste of what’s cooking.
Black Virginia Couple Purchase Home With 90 Acres of Land to Build Generational Wealth For Their Kids
Ten years ago, less than 4 percent of minorities owned rural land, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A decade later, recent news reports indicate that number hasn’t gotten any better. Determined to defy statistics and build generational wealth for their family, Virginia natives, Chris...
WHSV
Coldest lows on record, January 1912
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In our local history we have a couple of historic cold weather outbreaks. One of the coldest was early February 1899. The rival to that is January 1912. So how cold do you think it was?. The setup. The cold outbreak started with an Arctic front...
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
NBC 29 News
Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
nationalfisherman.com
Virginia imposing new limits on menhaden fleet
The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) voted 5-4 in December to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Omega Protein and the bay’s menhaden bait fishery to ban fishing from around the Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day holidays. The closure will apply as well on Saturdays and...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin nixed Virginia bid for Ford battery plant because of Chinese concerns; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Gov. Glenn Youngkin halted Virginia’s efforts to recruit Ford battery plant out of fears it would be operated by Chinese company. — Virginia Mercury. Does an election denier now oversee Roanoke’s elections? —...
Pet Store Should Be Probed By Officials In VA For Ties To Puppy Mills: PETA
PETA is encouraging officials in Virginia to investigate a local pet store that is allegedly falsely advertising and selling animals from “puppy mills" for exorbitant fees. This week, PETA sent a formal complaint to the City of Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Hamel urging him to investig…
wvtf.org
Delegate defends key fish in the food chain
Tim Anderson says he’s a conservative, and that means protecting Virginia’s natural resources. “It is our core, as conservatives, to make sure that we are treating the environment correctly.”. His new district will include the Eastern Shore where harvesting tiny, oil-rich fish is controversial. A large company called...
