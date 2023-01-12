ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WHSV

The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has been closed since September will be reopening under familiar new ownership as Melaine and Ron Copeland have purchased the restaurant from its worker-owned collective. “We consider it a treasure I...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Girl Scouts add internet business to cookie season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Skyline Council of Girl Scouts can be found selling their famous cookies up and down the western part of the Commonwealth. The Girl Scouts have added a new learning aspect to cookie season. “Raspberry Rally you can only order it online right now,” Kelly,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

New Virginia fishing, boating regulations for 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

New supermarket in Shenandoah

January 14, 1965 — Plans are progressing satisfactorily for the opening in the near future of Wolfe’s IGA Foodline on U.S. 340 north of Shenandoah. It will occupy the former R.R.Koontz Distributing Co. building which has a large floor space and is being remodeled to fit the needs of the new tenant.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia seafood industry brings billion-dollar boost to state’s economy

Results of an economic impact analysis have found that Virginia’s seafood industry contributes $1.1 billion to the state’s economy. The Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center economic impact study found that in 2019 Virginia’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in tax revenue from local, state and federal taxes.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Virginia Scenic Railway rides success into expansion ideas

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway is up, running, and ready for a new season. Tickets sold out when Santa Claus came to town, but President Steve Powell already sees how much of a hit the VSR is since opening last summer. “We’ve sold over 80 percent of...
STAUNTON, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
arlingtonmagazine.com

What to Eat During Winter Restaurant Week

Let the dining extravaganza begin! Winter Restaurant Week runs Jan. 16-22 across the DMV, with more than 50 participating restaurants in Northern Virginia alone, where you’ll find special, discounted menus and beverages. Consider this your cue to book dinner at that new hot spot you’ve been eyeing, grab take out at your neighborhood go-to or stop in for a mid-week lunch with friends. Here’s a taste of what’s cooking.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Coldest lows on record, January 1912

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In our local history we have a couple of historic cold weather outbreaks. One of the coldest was early February 1899. The rival to that is January 1912. So how cold do you think it was?. The setup. The cold outbreak started with an Arctic front...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
VIRGINIA STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Virginia imposing new limits on menhaden fleet

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) voted 5-4 in December to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Omega Protein and the bay’s menhaden bait fishery to ban fishing from around the Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day holidays. The closure will apply as well on Saturdays and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

Delegate defends key fish in the food chain

Tim Anderson says he’s a conservative, and that means protecting Virginia’s natural resources. “It is our core, as conservatives, to make sure that we are treating the environment correctly.”. His new district will include the Eastern Shore where harvesting tiny, oil-rich fish is controversial. A large company called...
VIRGINIA STATE
