NVIDIA Broadcast will maintain eye contact even if you're looking away from the camera
NVIDIA may have a solution if you've ever caught yourself reading chat during a livestream, or distracted by your notes during a video presentation. The company has updated its Broadcast software with a beta Eye Contact feature that, like Apple's FaceTime, 'fixes' your gaze to keep it focused on your camera. It preserves your blinks and eye color, and will even transition between digital and real eyes when you look far enough off-center.
Google's Pixel 7 is on sale for $499, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
It's Friday, which...
The Morning After: Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried started a newsletter
Sure, it may not sound like the spiciest headline, but Sam Bankman-Fried is in a weird place to be starting a Substack. He’s facing up to 115 years in prison if he’s convicted of federal fraud and conspiracy charges. And yet the embattled founder of collapsed crypto exchange FTX – who pleaded not guilty and is out on a $250 million bond while awaiting trial – figured it’d be a great idea to write about his perspective on the saga in a Substack newsletter.
Your Google Stadia controller won’t be a paperweight after the service shuts down
Google is giving Stadia users some consolation prizes before the game streaming service shuts down on January 18th. To start, it's planning to release a tool that will enable Bluetooth support on the Stadia controller. You'll have to wait until next week to download it, but this should make the device useful for just about any title that has gamepad support, so long as the platform recognizes the hardware in the first place.
Beats Studio Buds drop back to $90 at Amazon
Twitter's For You tabbed interface starts rolling out on desktop web browsers
The new interface replaces the "sparkle" icon that previously allowed you to toggle between the platform's algorithmically generated and reverse chronological feeds. As The...
Engadget Podcast: Why is air travel falling apart?
The IT Crowd was right! You really should try turning everything off and on again to make it work. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra discuss how the FAA did just that to fix its NOTAM system, which alerts pilots of potential hazards. It turns out a database error was enough to send that system into a spiral, which forced the FAA to ground flights Wednesday morning. But of course, this was just one issue facing air travel in America – we also dive into Southwest’s holiday fiasco, as well as potential transportation alternatives.
Twitter may have deliberately cut off third-party clients like Tweetbot
“Third-party app suspensions are intentional,” one engineer reportedly said on the company's Slack. Twitter appears to have deliberately cut off third-party clients from accessing its API. Since Thursday evening, many of the most popular apps you can use to scroll Twitter without going through the company’s own software, including Tweetbot and Twitterrific, have not worked, with no official communication from Twitter. On Sunday, The Information shared messages from Twitter’s internal Slack channels that suggest the company is aware of the outage and likely the cause of it as well.
iRobot's Roomba Combo j7+ vacuum and mop is $200 off right now
YouTube is testing a hub of free, cable-style channels
Is reportedly in talks with media companies to feature their TV shows and films in a hub of ad-supported channels. It's already testing the idea to weigh viewer interest. The platform could roll out the hub to more users later this year, according to. If YouTube moves forward with the...
