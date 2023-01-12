ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Queen City News

TROUTMAN, NC
qcnews.com

23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign...
TROUTMAN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Search For Missing Teen

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte, Medic says. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives are conducting a homicide investigation on Citiside Drive, which is in the area of The Plaza and Eastway Drive. Police said a man was found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man charged with theft of $2K in Target merchandise

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags. After further investigation, […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and another person was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Rowan County, authorities said. According to the fire marshal, the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is near Old Concord Road and Peeler Road in a neighborhood called Correll Park.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC

