nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Stoughton Was Stabbed 30 Times, Prosecutors Say
A man accused in the violent killing of a woman in Stoughton, Massachusetts, last month faced a judge for his arraignment Tuesday. Victor Carter, 39, was previously taken into custody in New York on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release. He appeared Tuesday in Stoughton District Court for his arraignment after initially declining to waive extradition proceedings in New York.
nbcboston.com
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
nbcboston.com
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Somerville House Fire
Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire in a Somerville, Massachusetts, residence on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Wigglesworth Street, the Somersworth firefighters union said. Cambridge fire sent mutual aid to Somersworth to help fight the fire. When they arrived, firefighters said they saw smoke...
nbcboston.com
Man Sentenced in 2017 Killing of Worcester Teacher's Aide
A Worcester man has been sentenced in the killing of a Worcester teacher's aide in 2017, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office. Jose Melendez, 60, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges in the killing of Sandra Hehir, 49. Hehir was found strangled to death in her apartment on Feb. 5, 2017, investigators said.
nbcboston.com
Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say
Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
nbcboston.com
Police Searching for Missing Chelsea Woman
Authorities in Chelsea, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since last week. Police said that 38-year-old Karisa Melanson is believed to have left her home voluntarily on Jan. 10, and that she frequents Lynn, Saugus and Revere. Melanson is not thought...
nbcboston.com
New Details Emerge About Boyfriend Charged in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom
The man authorities suspect was involved in the 2007 murder of a 32-year-old Dorchester woman was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday. Boston police announced Monday that David Pena, 33, had been arrested in Florida in connection to the homicide investigation. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times in Downtown Providence
A teenager was stabbed in at Kennedy Plaza Tuesday, a bustling area on Providence, Rhode Island's downtown area, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times — in the head, back and arm, WJAR reported, citing police. He went into surgery at around 5 p.m.,...
nbcboston.com
Pregnant Lawrence Woman Says Baby Clothes Stolen Repeatedly From Porch
An expectant mother in Lawrence, Massachusetts, says packages of goods for her unborn daughter have repeatedly been stolen from her porch. Dominican native Aliandy Figueroa, who is six months pregnant, told NBC10 Boston that different men have stolen from her property in November, December and last week, and she is increasingly worried about her family's safety.
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom
Authorities have announced an arrest in the murder of a Boston mom more than 15 years ago. Boston police say David Pena, 33, was arrested in Florida. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
3 Crashes Snarl Traffic on Mass. Pike Tuesday Morning
Three separate crashes on the same stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound made for a brutal commute for many drivers on Tuesday morning. The first crash was reported around 5 a.m. on the Mass. Pike east in Weston, about 15 miles outside of Boston. That crash was cleared about an...
nbcboston.com
Police Charge 85-Year-Old Driver in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma
A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma, police said Wednesday. The woman, identified as 85-year-old Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is being charged with leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation.
nbcboston.com
Andrea Joy Campbell Sworn in as First Black Woman Massachusetts Attorney General
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Joy Campbell was sworn into office Wednesday as attorney general of Massachusetts. Campbell is the first Black woman attorney general in state history after previously making history as the first Black woman elected statewide in Massachusetts in November. Campbell became the first Black woman to serve as Boston City Council president in 2018.
nbcboston.com
Waltham Food Pantry Forced to Find New Home, Facing Resistance From Neighborhoods
Keeping up with demand for food assistance is difficult enough but one nonprofit in Waltham, Massachusetts, is pulling double duty trying to feed families in need while also being in need of a home themselves. The organization Healthy Waltham says it’s in a difficult position as the temporary solution they’ve found is set to expire in a few weeks.
nbcboston.com
Wu Administration Working on Proposal for Rent Control in Boston
With rent on the rise in Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu's administration is working on a proposal to stabilize it. Wu has long spoken about rent control, making it a key issue of her mayoral campaign. Last year, she launched the Rent Stabilization Advisory Committee. The committee is working on a...
nbcboston.com
Boston-Based Starry Continues to Cut Jobs as It Struggles to Stay Afloat
Boston-based Starry Inc. is cutting deeply into its workforce— already reduced by more than 50% last year —as the Boston Internet provider is scrambling to save capital in an effort to stay afloat. A Starry spokesperson confirmed to the Business Journals on Wednesday that the company is cutting...
nbcboston.com
Husband Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Wife and Her Boyfriend
A Boston man has been arrested in connection to a murder-for-hire plot where he allegedly attempted to hire a contract killer to murder his wife and his wife's boyfriend. Mohammed Chowdhury, 46, of Boston, was charged with one count of murder-for-hire, prosecutors said. The man he attempted to hire was an undercover federal agent.
nbcboston.com
Boston Globe to Lay Off 30 Print Workers in Taunton
The Boston Globe plans to lay off 30 workers at its print facility in Taunton after losing a longstanding contract to print local copies of The New York Times, the Boston Business Journal has learned. The loss of the New York Times contract was first reported this weekend by Northeastern...
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Looking for Woman Last Seen in December
Police have asked for the public's help locating a woman who was last heard from at the end of December. Boston police say 45-year-old Lori Baxter sent a text message shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 but hasn't been heard from since. Baxter is known to frequent the...
nbcboston.com
Design of ‘The Embrace' Statue Honoring MLK Prompts Varied Response in Boston
When The Embrace monument to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, was unveiled last week on Boston Common, it brought a range of emotions. Visitors to Friday's ceremony reflected on the ways in which King's quest for civil rights changed the world, as well as the need for continued progress. Yolanda King, daughter of Martin Luther King III, said the memorial symbolizes "perseverance and the power of love."
