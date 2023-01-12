ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Hershey Company Announces Organizational Changes to its International Business to Accelerate Growth in Key Markets

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyuAY_0kC88G1l00

HERSHEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--

The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking company and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, announced changes to its International business today to continue driving growth in the regions. The restructuring sees the appointment of Herjit Bhalla, as the Vice President of Canada, in addition to his current leadership of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA). Elsewhere, the Europe business, led by Jackson Hitchon, will now operate as a standalone business. Both Herjit and Jackson report directly to Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company. These changes are effective as of January 1, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005401/en/

Herjit Bhalla, VP Hershey Canada & AMEA. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hershey International is growing rapidly, with significant expansion over the last year. The third-quarter 2022 Hershey’s International segment’s operating income (OI) increased 81% versus the same period last year to $35.4 million. Now, as Hershey International looks to the future, the business is making key strategic moves to ensure it can continue this growth trajectory.

Hershey Canada is the biggest international market for The Hershey Company. As Herjit expands his responsibilities, he will be playing a significant role in powering Hershey Canada’s growth strategy, utilizing his proven credentials as a holistic business and people leader. For the last five years he led Hershey India, doubling the India business, centered around innovation, go-to-market transformation, automation, and profitability – while building a strong focus on consumers, customers, and people.

Herjit has also led Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) business since Jan 2021, where he has been instrumental in sharpening the strategic focus and building strong organizational capability to deliver robust profitable growth with competitive share gains across all key markets.

The Hershey Company has recognized the significant growth potential of the Europe business. Europe will now operate as a standalone business, allowing for focus on continuing the growth strategy in the UK and establishing Germany as a key market for The Hershey Company. Jackson Hitchon, instrumental in the success of the Europe business to date, will continue to lead Europe.

Commenting on these changes, Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company, said “The Hershey Company’s international footprint is growing in exciting ways. Herjit’s appointment as VP of Canada in addition to his current leadership of AMEA speaks to our confidence in his ability to lead our ambitions in these critical markets. He will serve our people and our company with the qualities The Hershey Company is known for – experience, expertise and leadership that delivers robust, profitable growth and competitive share gains. I am also delighted to recognize the success of the Europe business under Jackson Hitchon and am confident with a focus on key markets in Europe, will allow us to realize our potential in the region.”

Herjit Bhalla, VP Hershey Canada & AMEA said, “Hershey International has gone from strength to strength in recent years and I am proud to have played a part in this growth. As a team we have delivered robust, profitable growth with competitive share gains across key markets, doubling down on thoughtful, sustainable expansion, working with local teams to ensure our ranges are always relevant and respond to consumer needs. I am delighted to lead a brilliant team and am thrilled to use my experience to strengthen Hershey’s leadership position in Canada, supported by the talented Canada Leadership team.”

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to helping children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate’s Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow: TwitterLinkedInFacebookYouTubeInstagram

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005401/en/

CONTACT: Hannah Costa:hcosta@hersheys.com

Zeno UK:cathy.donald@3monkeyszeno.com/jessica.beales@3monkeyszeno.com

KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FOOD/BEVERAGE RETAIL

SOURCE: The Hershey Company

PUB: 01/12/2023 06:29 AM/DISC: 01/12/2023 06:29 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wendy’s announces corporate revamp, possible job cuts

Wendy’s said Friday it’s planning a restructuring __ and possible corporate layoffs __ in an effort to speed decision-making and invest more in new restaurant development. The news comes just a week after rival McDonald’s announced a similar corporate reorganization, also with plans to accelerate restaurant openings and improve efficiency. McDonald’s said it will communicate more details on layoffs to employees by April 3; Wendy’s didn’t give a date.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The Associated Press

PopID and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Partner to Deliver Biometric Enabled Point-of-Sale and Self-Checkout Systems

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. Toshiba will distribute the integrated solutions to the restaurant, quick service restaurant (QSR), convenience stores (C-store), grocery and other retail segments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005051/en/ A new partnership will integrate PopID’s PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Hill

UAE puts oil CEO in charge of global climate conference

The United Arab Emirates, which is hosting next year’s global climate summit, has put the head of the country’s oil company in charge of the event.  The UAE announced on Thursday that Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will serve as president of the United Nations COP28 conference. Al…
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The keyboard and mouse maker fell more than 16% after Logitech announced preliminary results that showed declining sales and earnings. For the quarter ending Dec. 31, Logitech said it expects net sales to be down more than 20% year over year in U.S. dollars. Operating income is projected to fall more than 30%. CEO Bracken Darrell said in statement that a slowdown in enterprise sales was partly to blame for the results.
CNBC

The big risk in the most-popular, and aging, big tech default email programs

Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...
TechCrunch

The slow-burn standardization of venture capital

It took me a while, but I’m realizing that my startup love language is discussing any attempts to standardize the opaque and often informal world of venture capital. The clear tension is what entices me: How do you automate a process such as writing checks, which requires human buy-in and the art of trust in a way that leaves both parties happy.
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has released its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The financial results are available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/ and on a Form 8-K filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Jan. 13, 2023, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005880/en/ Wells Fargo Bank branch located in the Wells Fargo Center (Photo: Wells Fargo)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
618K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy