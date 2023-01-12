ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Despite warnings, Atlanta delays water shutoffs for overdue accounts

ATLANTA - After weeks of warning that the city will be getting tough on delinquent accounts, not a single Atlanta homeowner has seen their water shut off for failure to pay. Some Atlanta City Council members are now complaining, telling FOX 5's Morse Diggs that Atlanta must be run like a business.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

MLK Day events in Atlanta

No one pays better tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. like his hometown. Here are some of the events taking place over the weekend and on Monday to honor the civil rights legend. The King Center: Expect a weekend packed with events including a teach-in project for educators today and...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Study: Atlanta Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In U.S.

When you think of lonely cities, you might not imagine Atlanta being on the list, but that’s exactly the case according to a recent study. ChamberofCommerce.org has revealed that Georgia’s largest city is one of the loneliest in America. Say it isn’t so!. In the context of...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City

Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City. ATLANTA — District 3 Council member Byron Amos released the following statement addressing speculation over the Walmart Supercenter located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Vine City:. “Recently, there has been an...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
ATLANTA, GA
People

Magnolia Star Jamila Norman's Farm Decimated by Winter Storm in Atlanta: 'We're Absolutely Devastated'

The Atlanta farm announced on social media that 90% of its crops have been impacted Magnolia Network's Jamila Norman has been left devastated after most of her farm was wiped out. Following last month's flash freezes and the dangerously cold temperatures that hit the United States in what the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-generation storm," little is left of Norman's Patchwork City Farms, a 1.2-acre farm in Atlanta, Georgia. "The polar storm that came through Atlanta has decimated 90% of Patchwork City Farms' crops," explained an announcement shared through Norman's...
ATLANTA, GA
beckersasc.com

Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement

Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address

State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.    Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.   “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Proposed ordinance could help make the Atlanta BeltLine safer

ATLANTA - There’s a new plan in the works to make the BeltLine safer for pedestrians. Atlanta city Council member Jason Dozier wants to change zoning regulations that he says will protect people who are walking from harm’s way. Dozier is looked at data from Propel ATL and...
ATLANTA, GA
