Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapped Boy Sang Gospel Song "Every Praise" Until Abductor Released Him. His Kidnapper Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
Georgia Archives to present African American genealogy event
ATLANTA — The Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s Metro Atlanta Chapter will present the African American History and Genealogy Event Feb. 2-4. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history and genealogy. On...
Atlanta ranks ninth “loneliest” American city in recent survey
The Chamber of Commerce listed Atlanta as the ninth loneliest city in America in its study measuring household changes within the country. The post <strong>Atlanta ranks ninth “loneliest” American city in recent survey</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions
MARTA’s expansion plans for Atlanta and Clayton County are substantially short of revenue, making it a “monumental chall...
fox5atlanta.com
Despite warnings, Atlanta delays water shutoffs for overdue accounts
ATLANTA - After weeks of warning that the city will be getting tough on delinquent accounts, not a single Atlanta homeowner has seen their water shut off for failure to pay. Some Atlanta City Council members are now complaining, telling FOX 5's Morse Diggs that Atlanta must be run like a business.
MLK Day events in Atlanta
No one pays better tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. like his hometown. Here are some of the events taking place over the weekend and on Monday to honor the civil rights legend. The King Center: Expect a weekend packed with events including a teach-in project for educators today and...
wabe.org
The Brock Foundation training the next generation of Black pilots
Atlanta native Omar Brock, who once had a fear of heights, has been flying airplanes professionally for five years—but says he would’ve embarked on the career journey a long time ago had he’d seen a pilot that looked like him. “I grew up around the corner of...
atlantafi.com
Study: Atlanta Is One Of The Loneliest Cities In U.S.
When you think of lonely cities, you might not imagine Atlanta being on the list, but that’s exactly the case according to a recent study. ChamberofCommerce.org has revealed that Georgia’s largest city is one of the loneliest in America. Say it isn’t so!. In the context of...
WMAZ
As this metro Atlanta facility aims to become Level 1 trauma center, this new helipad could help
ATLANTA — Northeast Georgia Medical Center is applying to become a Level 1 trauma center, constructing a new patient tower and may soon have a new way to help patients in dire need. Sen. Jon Ossoff visited the Gainesville facility on Wednesday to announce his initiative to bring the...
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City
Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City. ATLANTA — District 3 Council member Byron Amos released the following statement addressing speculation over the Walmart Supercenter located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Vine City:. “Recently, there has been an...
Black History Month bucket list: 6 must-see Atlanta landmarks
Atlanta's Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, with its popular MLK Jr. Birth Home is one of 6 must-see civil rights places in Atlanta. Other places to see: Alonzo Herndon Home, Morehouse College, Oakland Cemetery
Stem cell clinic that made millions off injections will pay back less than $300K
The Georgia Attorney General's office has settled a lawsuit against a chiropractic clinic accused of false advertising in peddling stem cell cures to vulnerable patients, agreeing to less than $300,000 in restitution.
Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money
ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
Magnolia Star Jamila Norman's Farm Decimated by Winter Storm in Atlanta: 'We're Absolutely Devastated'
The Atlanta farm announced on social media that 90% of its crops have been impacted Magnolia Network's Jamila Norman has been left devastated after most of her farm was wiped out. Following last month's flash freezes and the dangerously cold temperatures that hit the United States in what the National Weather Service called a "once-in-a-generation storm," little is left of Norman's Patchwork City Farms, a 1.2-acre farm in Atlanta, Georgia. "The polar storm that came through Atlanta has decimated 90% of Patchwork City Farms' crops," explained an announcement shared through Norman's...
beckersasc.com
Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement
Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address
State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request. Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor. “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Proposed ordinance could help make the Atlanta BeltLine safer
ATLANTA - There’s a new plan in the works to make the BeltLine safer for pedestrians. Atlanta city Council member Jason Dozier wants to change zoning regulations that he says will protect people who are walking from harm’s way. Dozier is looked at data from Propel ATL and...
Metro Atlanta school districts announce closures for Friday after severe weather | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing closures for Friday, Jan. 13, after severe weather moved through Thursday. Here's the list of schools that have announced school closures so far:. Butts County Schools. Butts County Schools said it will be closed Friday due to the inclement weather....
Atlanta opening warming centers through Sunday morning
Atlanta is opening two emergency warming centers this weekend in anticipation of frigid temperatures....
Enjoy the Best of Buckhead Living in this Luxurious, 4,300+ Square-Foot High-Rise Home
Despite low inventory, luxury condos like this stunning 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath corner unit in the heart of Buckhead are hitting the market in rare fashion.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0