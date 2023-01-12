ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Role Lands 2nd Golden Globes Win

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vA0AQ_0kC86UUn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvqVS_0kC86UUn00

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Angela Bassett continues to be a trailblazing titan in the entertainment industry.

The veteran actress’ Golden Globes win in the Best Supporting Actress category on Jan. 10 made her the first performer to receive a Globe for an acting role in a Marvel movie.

RELATED CONTENT: “Angela Bassett Lands Historic Pay Raise For Her Role In ‘9-1-1′”

Bassett’s win is tagged to her role as Queen Ramonda in 2022’s Wakanda Forever , the second film released in Marvel’s Black Panther franchise.

In her speech, Bassett tributed her late castmate, actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer.

“We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is part of his legacy he helped lead us to, we showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera,” Bassett noted.

RELATED CONTENT: “Wakandans Are All Right: ‘Black Panther’ Sequel ‘Wakanda Forever’ Fulfills Its Legacy By Shifting Its Focus To Black Female Heroes”

The 64-year-old actress wore a full-length sparkling and silver halter neck gown by Pamella Roland.

The look included matching Sarah Flint shoes, Chopard jewelry and a short curled hairstyle that channeled “Old Hollywood” glamour, according to PEOPLE .

The win is the actress’ second Golden Globes snag — succeeding her 1994 win for her role as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It .

Other Black winners from Tuesday night’s award ceremony included Zendaya [Best Actress in a TV Drama ( Euphoria )], Quinta Brunson [Best Actress in a TV Comedy ( Abbott Elementary )], Tyler James Williams [Best Supporting Actor in a TV Comedy Series ( Abbott Elementary )] and Eddie Murphy with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his overall career achievements.

RELATED CONTENT: “We All Know What An ‘Upset’ Means, And It’s The Wrong Word To Describe Zendaya’s Emmy Win”

Comments / 0

Related
MadameNoire

Casket Sharp: A Rundown Of Golden Globe’s Killer Drip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MadameNoire (@madamenoire) The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual awards event, more famously known as the Golden Globes, aired Jan. 10 after a short hiatus in 2022.  MADAMENOIRE took inventory of the Black celebrity’s who turned up looking casket sharp for the event. The annual award show, […]
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy