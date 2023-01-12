ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IA

Boone eyes special election to fill newly vacant at-large City Council seat

By Teresa Kay Albertson, Ames Tribune
 3 days ago

Boone is leaning toward holding a special election to fill an at-large council seat that longtime council member Steven Ray vacated last month .

The Boone City Council last week gave initial approval to hold an election instead of appoint a new member. The council will take a final vote at its meeting Jan. 16.

Council member B.J. McGinn was the only member to vote against holding a special election, though at the meeting he did not state his reasons why and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ray's resignation was effective Dec. 31. He submitted it a day after he was let go from his job as the communications administrator for the Boone County Sheriff's Office, though he wrote in his letter he was ready to step away from public service.

City Manager Bill Skare told the council last week the winner will fill the position for about eight months until November, when Ray's seat was up for election.

Iowa Code gives the council the choice of filling the seat by appointment or a special election. Skare said if the council decides to fill the seat by appointment, the public could submit a petition to force a vote.

Emily Craig, Boone County manager of elections and voter registration, said the earliest a special election could be held is March 21. She said the election could not be held March 7 because that is when voters will be asked whether to renew a 10-year physical, plant and equipment levee for the Madrid Community School District.

A final request to hold the election will be submitted to Boone County if the council approves it next week.

Interested candidates can find candidacy forms on the Iowa Secretary of State's website . It requires a minimum of 25 signatures from Boone residents qualified to vote, Boone County Clerk Ondrea Elmquist said. The soonest she can accept the candidacy paperwork likely will be Jan. 18.

She said one potential candidate already has tried to turn in a candidacy form.

Mayor John Slight said he encourages residents to consider running for the seat.

"I think if they are interested in local government and they want to do something for their community, yes, they should certainly consider it," Slight said.

He said several people have approached him with interest in the position, though he declined to identify who.

Skare said council members are paid $225 per month and the mayor pro-tem, which was the position Ray held, is paid $250. The mayor pro-tem is appointed by the mayor and stands in to facilitate council meetings when the mayor is not in attendance.

Teresa Kay Albertson covers politics, crime, courts and local government in Ames and central Iowa for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register. Reach her on Twitter @TeresaAlberts11 and at talbertson@registermedia.com, 515-419-6098.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Boone eyes special election to fill newly vacant at-large City Council seat

