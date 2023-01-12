Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Kansas high school closes early after break-in discovered, person of interest identified
SCRANTON (KSNT) – A local high school closed early on Thursday following the discovery of a break-in. Faith Flory, a spokesperson for Santa Fe Trail School USD 434, sent a statement from the school to 27 News regarding the situation. The statement reports that high school students were dismissed early due to an investigation into […]
One wounded in St. Joseph shooting
One person suffered a wound to the leg in a shooting in St. Joseph. St. Joseph police report the shooting took place late Thursday morning at a residence in the 400-block of North 16th Street. Police found one person wounded. Emergency responders rushed the victim to the hospital. An investigation...
KAKE TV
Bill introduced to make drowsy driving punishable by fine
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's just as dangerous as drunk driving, yet completely legal: driving while sleepy. Most of us have done it, before. One lawmaker thinks it should carry similar penalties to a DUI. "I always have somebody with me," said Kansas driver Tyesa Chalmers. "I don't know, I...
fortscott.biz
Avian Influenza “Bird Flu” in Kansas
Note from the Local Health Officer Rebecca Johnson BSN, RN. As egg prices are skyrocketing and it may be costing you more to eat out, you may be asking yourself why all of this is happening, if you haven’t turned on the news much lately. Well, Avian Influenza is much of the cause, or otherwise known as the “bird flu”. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has continued to be detected in new locations nationwide, including new counties in Kansas.
New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21
TOPEKA — Transgender youths will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions. Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youths as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?
Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas
What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
kcur.org
'COVID is not done with us': Kansas City health officials face pandemic fallout 3 years later
Over 1,000 days ago, the world was first alerted to the threat of COVID-19, sparking dramatic change for health care providers and patients. In the three years since, a recorded 2.7 million people have come down with the virus in Kansas and Missouri, and more than 31,000 people have died.
Woman, boyfriend jailed in Missouri plead guilty to killing her mother
GREECE, N.Y. (AP) — A young woman and her boyfriend have pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the woman's mother in her upstate New York home in 2020. Hannah Thomas, who was 17 years old at the time of the killing and is now 19, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of Ottilia Piros. Thomas' boyfriend, Richard Avila, 16 when the murder occurred and now 18, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Tuesday.
Fighting an insurance company? Call the state
Commissioner Vicki Schmidt says the Kansas Insurance Department recovered more than $7.6 million for people in 2022.
St. Joseph man faces charges in the shooting of his father
A 29-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged in the shooting of his father. Documents filed in Buchanan County Court report Richard Watkins has been charged with the unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated. The probable cause statement alleges Watkins shot his father late Thursday morning in the residence they shared on the 400 block of North 16th Street.
KAKE TV
Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita. Scheels is in need of hundreds of workers ahead of its opening in Wichita this summer. Capt. Larry Feuerborn diedunexpectedly on Wednesday after responding to a call while in the line of duty. Community rallies behind Southwestern College...
KAKE TV
'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
kq2.com
One person injured after shooting in north St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was injured following a shooting in St. Joseph Thursday morning. Captain Dan Sweiger of the St. Joseph Police Department says that they received the call of a shooting at approximately 11:30 a.m. When police arrived, they located one person that had a gunshot wound to...
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
Check your mail, you might end up overpaying for tag renewals in 2023
A mixup at the Sedgwick County Treasurer's Office caused some mail to go out regarding vehicle renewals in 2023.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Fire weather concerns tomorrow, winter weather looming
After a warm Saturday, temperatures dip back into the 30s tonight for most of the state. Those in Northwest Kansas will be a bit cooler, with lows in the 20s, while Southern Kansas remains mild in the 20s. Strong winds will continue tracking across the Sunflower State overnight and Sunday....
Comments / 0