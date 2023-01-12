Read full article on original website
At Girard College, volunteers honor King’s legacy by tackling gun violence prevention
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. On Monday, Girard College served as the epicenter of the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service. For the event’s 28th iteration, the focus was on gun violence prevention.
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
How to get involved in MLK Day events in the Philadelphia suburbs
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Students from middle and high schools across Bucks and Montgomery counties will meet to talk about issues around “race, discrimination, and intolerance” at a special summit on Sunday.
Campbell’s to make room for snacks business in Camden
Camden-based Campbell Soup Company announced Wednesday it is expanding to accommodate the consolidation of its snacks businesses. The company said it will invest about $50 million over the next three years to construct new buildings to accommodate more than 1,600 employees. The last major expansion of Campbell’s headquarters was completed...
Philly mayoral candidates talk Black economic opportunities at candidate forum
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. Nearly a dozen people are running to be Philadelphia’s next mayor, including multiple former City Council members, a pastor, and a grocery store magnate. On Sunday night, the...
Tires on tires: Volunteers tackle short-dumping along Tacony Creek for MLK Day
Dozens of volunteers honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday by picking up trash and tackling short-dumping at Tacony Creek Park in North Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood. About 400 tires dumped in the park earlier this month were carted away Saturday, but hundreds more littered the landscape along Takony Creek...
The future of horse-drawn carriage rides in Philly remains uncertain after 76 Carriage Company empties its stables
After years of protests and grassroots efforts to ban horse-drawn carriages in Philadelphia, the city’s last remaining carriage operator has emptied its stables. The site of the stables for 76 Carriage Company’s off-duty horses is being turned into apartments. That’s forced the company to halt its service offering tourists horse-drawn carriage rides through parts of Old City.
Discover the ‘hidden gems’ of Philly’s Fairmount Park via scavenger hunt
Spanning 2,050 acres, Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park is filled with trails, meadows, historic landmarks, and public art. There’s much to discover in the city’s largest park, and a new interactive activity aims to lead the way. It’s called the WinTOUR Scavenger Hunt. “You can tour...
Kensington’s Esperanza Health Center eyes expansion, new wellness center
The Pew Charitable Trusts last week awarded $4 million in grant funding to the Esperanza Health Center, a nonprofit organization in North Philadelphia. The center, which offers services ranging from primary to prenatal health care, has become a staple in Kensington. The grant money — paid over five years —...
Sons of Ben ‘Help Kick Hunger’ with fundraiser for Chester-based Bernardine Center
The Sons of Ben, an independent supporters group of the Philadelphia Union, is hosting a fundraiser Sunday in Manayunk to help provide meals and resources to Philadelphia-area residents in need. Funds will be raised for Chester’s Bernardine Center, a social service organization that’s provided aid to residents since 1986. Donations...
Philly Council returns from holiday break facing election year distractions
Philadelphia City Council returns this week after the holiday break with an ambitious agenda and lots of work to be done as members of the city’s legislative body all prepare their election campaigns. Council President Darrell Clarke said they plan to work hard to get a lot done in...
The Philadelphia Zoo takes its show on the road again to entertain at airport
Philadelphia International Airport can be a zoo at times, but an ongoing program hopes to ease travelers’ stress by turning part of the airport concourse into an actual zoo. The Philadelphia Zoo’s Dani Hogan says at least once a month exotic animals from the zoo are on display on the concourse between terminals B and C to give travelers something to enjoy while they are waiting for their planes.
New Philly police academy graduates won’t be enough to make up for attrition
The staffing shortage that plagued Philadelphia police in 2022 seems likely to continue this year despite multiple police academy graduations expected in 2023. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the city is working to bring recruits in and have them trained as soon as possible to bolster the Philadelphia Police Department.
A Philly church now devotes its Saturday prayer sessions to chats with mayoral candidates
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Editor’s note: This story has been changed to clarify the location of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. There are at least 10 people who have...
Big grants for small groups working to reduce violence in Philly
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. More than $100 million from Pennsylvania’s portion of federal recovery act money will be shared between small groups in Philadelphia working to reduce violence.
Philly raises Korean flag in honor of the contributions of Korean Americans
An annual ceremony honoring the contributions of Korean Americans in Philadelphia celebrated its tenth anniversary with the raising of the Korean flag outside City Hall. The children’s choir of the National Association of Korean Schools sang the Korean National Anthem as the flag ascended the City Hall flagpole. Councilman...
Flyers defenseman Provorov cites religion for boycott on Pride night
Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason he did not participate in pregame warmups when the team wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. The 26-year-old Provorov boycotted the pregame skate with his teammates before Tuesday night’s game against Anaheim as...
Meek Mill among hundreds pardoned by Pa. Gov. Wolf
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pardoned Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill of his possession of drugs and weapons charges from 2008. “I got pardoned today …, I’m taking things really far from being a trench baby!,” Mill tweeted. Wolf has issued more...
Republican Oh ‘leaning towards’ joining crowded contest of Dems for Philly mayor
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. Philadelphia City Councilmember David Oh could announce a run for mayor as soon as next month. “I am leaning towards running for mayor. I’ve been exploring for a couple...
Philly schools lift temporary mask mandate as COVID cases remain steady
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. The School District of Philadelphia will no longer require masks after two weeks...
