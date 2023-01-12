ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

How to get involved in MLK Day events in the Philadelphia suburbs

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Students from middle and high schools across Bucks and Montgomery counties will meet to talk about issues around “race, discrimination, and intolerance” at a special summit on Sunday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Campbell’s to make room for snacks business in Camden

Camden-based Campbell Soup Company announced Wednesday it is expanding to accommodate the consolidation of its snacks businesses. The company said it will invest about $50 million over the next three years to construct new buildings to accommodate more than 1,600 employees. The last major expansion of Campbell’s headquarters was completed...
CAMDEN, NJ
WHYY

The future of horse-drawn carriage rides in Philly remains uncertain after 76 Carriage Company empties its stables

After years of protests and grassroots efforts to ban horse-drawn carriages in Philadelphia, the city’s last remaining carriage operator has emptied its stables. The site of the stables for 76 Carriage Company’s off-duty horses is being turned into apartments. That’s forced the company to halt its service offering tourists horse-drawn carriage rides through parts of Old City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

The Philadelphia Zoo takes its show on the road again to entertain at airport

Philadelphia International Airport can be a zoo at times, but an ongoing program hopes to ease travelers’ stress by turning part of the airport concourse into an actual zoo. The Philadelphia Zoo’s Dani Hogan says at least once a month exotic animals from the zoo are on display on the concourse between terminals B and C to give travelers something to enjoy while they are waiting for their planes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Flyers defenseman Provorov cites religion for boycott on Pride night

Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason he did not participate in pregame warmups when the team wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. The 26-year-old Provorov boycotted the pregame skate with his teammates before Tuesday night’s game against Anaheim as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Meek Mill among hundreds pardoned by Pa. Gov. Wolf

This story originally appeared on 6abc. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pardoned Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill of his possession of drugs and weapons charges from 2008. “I got pardoned today …, I’m taking things really far from being a trench baby!,” Mill tweeted. Wolf has issued more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy