Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
Stutsman County Cattle Hauler Crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – At 2 pm on Thursday afternoon, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving a semi near Jamestown. The State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi and trailer hauling cattle driven by 25-year-old Dannie Swartzentruber of Browerville, Minnesota was traveling southbound on the Highway 52 overpass of Interstate 94. Swartzentruber was turning left to head east on the Interstate 94 ramp. He was traveling too fast while trying to turn, and the cattle shifted in the trailer. This caused the semi and trailer to tip on the passenger side. The semi and trailer came to rest on the eastbound ramp on its passenger side.
JRMC recognizes employees at Golden Gala
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – A legend is not built in a day. It takes years of consistent commitment to perform with selfless purpose. A legend commits every day—without concern for recognition—to being irreplaceable. Jamestown Regional Medical Center recognized its legendary employees at The Golden Gala recognition event...
Blue Jay Boys Wrestling Topples Dickinson in WDA Dual
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – In the first home meet of the year, the Jamestown High School boys wrestling team secured a West Region dual victory over Dickinson. The final team score was 52-19. Eric Chea opened up the meet with a win by pinfall at 152. Jamestown would get pins from Jackson Walters, Ethan Gall, and Dalton Darby to take an early commanding lead in the meet.
Winter Ag and Construction Expo – Day 2
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Winter Ag and Construction Expo wraps up Friday at the Jamestown Civic Center. The free event is open from 9 am to 4 pm with a wide variety of vendors, equipment, and seminars. On Friday, Randy Martinson of Martinson Ag Risk Management gave a...
Central Cass Girls & Boys Sweep Carrington
CASSELTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The top-rated Squirrels sweep the Cardinals of Carrington Thursday night in Casselton. In the girls game, No. 7 Central Cass won 65-32, in the boys game, No. 2 Central Cass defeated Carrington 63-28. CC girls improve to 8-2 overall, No. 5 Carrington suffers their first loss and are now 10-1. CC boys are now 8-0 overall, Carrington drops to 6-3 overall.
No. 14 Jimmies Survive Late Scare From Concordia
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The No. 14 University of Jamestown men’s basketball team extended its win streak to three on Saturday afternoon at Newman Arena with a 69-64 victory over Concordia (NE). The Jimmies dominated throughout the first half, taking a 17-point lead into the break. UJ hit...
Jimmies Snap Three-Game Losing Streak, Sweep Season Series
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the first time since joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference, the (RV) University of Jamestown women’s basketball team has swept its season series with Concordia (NE). Jamestown defeated the Bulldogs 79-72 at Newman Arena on Saturday afternoon. Outside shooting and dealing with the...
