Sunny skies remain for Sunday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weekend brought some very cold air over the area. Luckily, we are warming up nicely starting Sunday. Highs are in the lower 60s and overnight lows are increasing into the 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine over the area to enjoy another beautiful day. Rain does return Monday on Martin Luther King Jr Day. We can expect light scattered showers for much of Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Keep your rain gear close as showers and possible severe storms stick around for Wednesday. Stay safe and have a great day.
Dress for these numbers on Friday morning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re now behind a cold front, so expect cooler air to filter into our area. Breezy conditions will also follow us into our Friday with sustained winds of 10-20 mph... gusting up to 25 mph. These winds and cloudy skies will keep temps warmer than they would be if the winds were light & skies were clear, but it will still be a cold start to our Friday. So, expect upper 30s to start the day, but dress for low 30s because that’s what it will “feel like” when you factor in the wind. Clouds will dominate the sky much of the day, and a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms are possible before 1PM Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A strong cold front will cross our area before 1PM on Thursday. Ahead of it, scattered showers & storms are expected...and some storms could reach severe limits. Damaging wind is the main threat, but a tornado is also possible. So, it’s important to know where your safe place is in case a warning is issued. Also, the winds could gust up to 40mph even away from any storms. So, it’s also important to secure any loose yard or porch items on your property before the winds pick up.
Cold air settles in for the next couple of days
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-yay! Temperatures are cooler behind yesterday’s cold front. Grab your jackets as you get ready to head out of the door. It will be a very windy day as wind speeds this morning are already reaching over 15 mph. That will be the case until later on this evening. Wind gust are also up to 20 mph, so keep your outdoor furniture tied down. Highs are in the mid to lower 40s and overnight lows will drop below freezing tonight. So, watch for morning frost through early Sunday morning. Stay safe and have a great weekend.
Tornado Watch Cancelled Following Morning Storms
A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and possible tornadoes across Mississippi this morning. In Leake County, trees are reported down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. A tornado watch has been cancelled.
EF-2 tornado hit Emelle, AL
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Survey in Birmingham completed their survey of the January 12th storm that hit Emelle, AL. Based on the damage observed, the storm was an EF-2 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 120 mph. The tornado began near Sumter 24 and continued east-northeast...
Fallen Trees, a Roaming Bull, and More in Leake
6:56 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and Barnes Volunteer Fire Dept were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 N near Dollar General in Singleton. No injuries were reported. 7:30 a.m.- Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle that had left the...
Tuesday Evening Disturbances in Leake
On Tuesday at 7:38 p.m., there was a report of a disturbance at a residence on Live Oak Road where the caller said they had persons that refused to leave the property. At 8:14 p.m., there was a report of a vehicle on fire on Griffin Drive. Madden Fire responded.
LEMA temporarily suspends search for missing woman, others still searching
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency and the Meridian Search Group temporarily stopped its search for Myra Lewis at dark Thursday evening. The search will begin again Friday morning. Lewis, 65, was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. She has dementia and may not recognize her name. Anyone...
Shipley Do-Nuts won’t reopen in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shipley Do-Nuts in Meridian won’t be reopening, according to a post on its Facebook page. The business located at 4840 Poplar Springs Drive said it had been dealing with a staffing shortage for some time and that was putting a strain on the employees it did have.
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 2 1/2-month-long investigation ended up in the arrest of one suspect, while a second man remains at-large in a Jones County burglary that involved a fire, an all-terrain vehicle and guns. Michael Scoggins, 32, of Clarke County, was taken into custody early Saturday morning on...
WIN Job Center gives tips to help people update their resumes for the New Year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the New Year continues, people may be looking to spruce up their job resume in order to get a new job. The WIN Job Center in Meridian helps people in the community with resumes, cover letters and job placement. LaKisha Davis, an Employment Specialist at...
Karey Williams qualifies for Clarke County Sheriff
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 continues our coverage of qualifying candidates running for Clarke County sheriff. We now introduce you to Republican candidate Karey Williams about putting his name on the ballot to protect and serve his home county. Karey Williams was born and raised in Clarke County and...
Hard-headed and Rude Trespassers Friday in Leake
9:21 a.m. – Carthage Police were requested at a residence on Old Canton Rd to remove a man from the property who had been told several times to leave. 1:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from Madden Country Store on Hwy 488 about a trespasser who had been on the property and made rude gestures.
Ellisville police seeking information on porch pirate
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “porch pirate.”. The man and a vehicle believed linked to the pirating of said porch were caught by a home security camera. Anyone with information is asked to the call...
MSU Extension of Lauderdale Co. hosts monthly 4-H Club meeting on mental health
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MSU Extension of Lauderdale County hosted its monthly 4-H Club meeting Saturday morning. At the meeting, a representative from Weems Community Mental Health Center spoke to the group about mental health and suicide prevention. Jasmine Brown from the Children and Youth Divison at Weems wants...
Man stabbed with machete in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said a man was stabbed with a machete during a fight Thursday evening. MPD said officers were called to the 2100 block of 13th Avenue about 5 p.m. The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to a local...
Two new cannabis facilities in Meridian in construction phase
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The largest medical marijuana supplier in the state of Mississippi has a location under construction in Meridian. News 11 also spotted a new dispensary with its name already up on the building. Southern Crop, located at 202 49th Avenue, is owned by pharmacist Randy Mire, who...
