MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re now behind a cold front, so expect cooler air to filter into our area. Breezy conditions will also follow us into our Friday with sustained winds of 10-20 mph... gusting up to 25 mph. These winds and cloudy skies will keep temps warmer than they would be if the winds were light & skies were clear, but it will still be a cold start to our Friday. So, expect upper 30s to start the day, but dress for low 30s because that’s what it will “feel like” when you factor in the wind. Clouds will dominate the sky much of the day, and a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO