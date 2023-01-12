trump is fascinated by nukes. wanted to use one on a hurricane, wondered why we can't use nukes if we got them vice regular bombs. now we learn he wanted to nuke his love interest Kim and blame it on whom, wouldn't be his master Putin, not China, India maybe? There is the UK and Israel who could have accident done it. Trump is a pathetic joke.
Yep, that sounds about right. He never takes responsibility for anything. Sound like the coward he is.
Trump should have gotten the 25th amendment thrown at him. He was literally Insane the last few months of his so-called Presidency! It almost happened and it should have, even Pence would have done a better job!!
Related
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
Attorney General Finds That Donald Trump Owed Millions Of Dollars To 'A Foreign Creditor' He 'Failed To Disclose' While President
Trump WH aide said it was ‘painfully obvious’ when Trump wrote his own tweets because of ‘the capitalization of letters’
“Tipping point”: Mary Trump expects her uncle to face “death by 1,000 lashes” in 2023
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
Granting Donald Trump Immunity in Rape Suit Will Give Public Officials ‘Open Season’ to Defame, Accuser Tells Top D.C. Court
Sean Hannity Says Under Oath He Doubts Trump and Allies’ Claims About 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner’s Marriage Is 'Falling Apart' Due To Constant Fights, Growing Animosity Toward Each Other
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
Trump told aides to say he'd 'make many calls and have many meetings' after discovering weeks before he left office that his schedule was partly public, ex-aide says
'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Former Donald Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany A 'Liar And An Opportunist'
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’
‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped
Comments / 552