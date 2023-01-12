ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

albanymagic.com

VIDEO: Oil Thieves Strike Capital Region Pizza Shop AGAIN

Paesan’s Pizza in Latham has been struck once again by cooking oil bandits. It happened shortly after midnight the morning of January 12th. Video surveillance posted to twitter shows a dark red van pull up to the oil container behind the restaurant and (presumably) drain the used cooking oil.
LATHAM, NY
WRGB

Pickleball Tournament Brings Fast Growing Sport to Albany

Albany, NY (WRGB) — How about this for a cool story. Today, the Albany Center partnered with Around The Post Pickleball to host the first annual Albany Center Pickleball Classic. Players from all over the region joined in on the action of the fastest growing sport in the country. Now yes, you may say it's just Pickleball, and that's exactly right. The vibe of this sport is to be a recreational playing social game, that can bring people together in a sport that is easy to learn. In fact, it's so popular in the Capital Region that a full time Pickleball Club is in the process of being built as many are raving about the sport.
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open

"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
HUDSON, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month

Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
COLONIE, NY
Q 105.7

See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Chinese Restaurants [RANKED]

From dim sum to lo mein to fortune cookies, great Chinese food is hard to beat. When it comes to Chinese food, everyone has their local go-to spot that they think is the absolute best. Just like a great pizzeria or burger joint, once you find a great one it becomes a regular destination in your restaurant rotation.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Do You Agree With These Capital Region Demonyms?

In case you aren't aware, the term "demonym" refers to the moniker given to someone from a specific region or area. So, as Shakespeare wrote in Romeo & Juliet, "what's in a name?". Well, in these specific names, there are some general rules that most follow such as: If the town's name ends with an "a", the demonym will usually end in "ian", if the city's name ends with a consonant, the demonym will typically end in "ite", and if the place's name ends with a vowel other than a, the demonym will end with "an" (Morphology). After doing some research on the subject, it's clear that there aren't many official demonyms. So, this list takes inspiration from this All Around Albany post, this blog post by Troy comedian Kevin Marshall, and of course some personal touches on my part.
ALBANY, NY
schenectadygov.com

DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others

Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10's Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was last seen on security cameras around midnight November 25th while approaching the area of the Front Street Pool and a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River. But police say there are no images of her ever leaving the area.
SCHENECTADY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
