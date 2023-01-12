ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Anna Hayes, 93

Anna F. (DeVirgilio) Hayes, 93, of Roslindale and more recently of East Bridgewater, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 13. Anna was a longtime resident of Roslindale, where she enjoyed bingo at the Norwood Senior Center, lunch at the Roche Center and many other senior clubs. She was president of the Villagers in Roslindale and worked for the Department of Unemployment for many years. Anna was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church for over 90 years, and also served at a Eucharistic minister.
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
Determined Boston developer forges ahead with Woburn life sciences project

After being essentially chased out of the city just a year earlier, a Boston developer earlier this winter scored a major victory for the life sciences community by convincing Woburn officials that next-era research and development (R&D) facilities can safely co-exist by residential homes. Capping off a second round of...
WOBURN, MA
Photos: HHS boys basketball rallies past Dedham

The Hopkinton High School boys basketball team overcame an early 11-point deficit and rallied to defeat visiting Dedham by a score of 63-60 on Friday night. Tommy Chatten led the Hillers’ comeback with 25 points and ignited the crowd with a two-handed dunk on a fast break in the second half. The Hillers now are 5-4.
HOPKINTON, MA
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
School Committee restores SPED hours to budget following protests

Following sometimes tearful presentations from parents and educators, the School Committee instructed Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh to eliminate a proposed cut in occupational therapy services. The original plan for reductions had speech and physical therapy services also affected. However, at the last School Committee meeting, the superintendent said the only remaining...
HOPKINTON, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts candidates allege elections turned on “human error”

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 13, 2023…..Both Republican candidates who want Massachusetts lawmakers to reverse or nullify their narrow election losses said Friday that they attribute the alleged problems to “human error,” not to fraud or more politically charged motivation. A three-member House panel set out Friday to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Parks & Rec reviews plans for pickleball courts off Fruit Street

The Parks & Recreation Commission at its two-hour hybrid meeting Thursday evening received an overview of the revised design plans for the public pickleball courts slated to be built off of Fruit Street, across from the dog park. Consultant Andrew Leonard explained that the plan includes four permanent pickleball courts...
HOPKINTON, MA
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing

On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
CARVER, MA
Everest of Nordlund Assoc. sells 143 Lynnfield St.

Peabody, MA Chris Everest of Nordlund Associates has completed the sale of 143 Lynnfield St. 143 Lynnfield St. (assessor’s map 101, lots 7 and 220), consists of 11.45 acres which was purchased by 143 Lynnfield Street Holdings, LLC. The property was purchased from 143 Lynnfield Street LLC. The redevelopment...
PEABODY, MA

