Anna F. (DeVirgilio) Hayes, 93, of Roslindale and more recently of East Bridgewater, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 13. Anna was a longtime resident of Roslindale, where she enjoyed bingo at the Norwood Senior Center, lunch at the Roche Center and many other senior clubs. She was president of the Villagers in Roslindale and worked for the Department of Unemployment for many years. Anna was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church for over 90 years, and also served at a Eucharistic minister.

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO