Albany, NY

98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should an 8-year employee's bonus be equal to a 4-month employee?

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Blair and it’s about dealing with work issues. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I was hoping you could use this on your show. I have worked in the same small office for the last eight years. There are around 10 people that work in our office and every year we all get an end-of-year bonus. My bonus hasn’t changed in all the years I’ve worked there. We got a new receptionist about four months ago and yesterday, she told me what her bonus was, and it was the same amount as mine. I think I’m offended by this. Why should her bonus be the same as mine when I’ve been here for eight years, and she’s been here for four months? It feels very wrong to me. What do you think? Thanks so much!

~ Blair
01/12/2023: Light snow to rain today

I don’t think Blair will like my answer, but for me it’s simple. Never compare yourself to someone else in the office. It’s none of your business. Unless there is some kind of unfair work practice going on, I say just be glad to get a bonus at all. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Blair out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page .

