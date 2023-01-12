Read full article on original website
Related
Casino Refuses to Pay $42M Woman Who Won Slots Game, Offers Steak Dinner Instead
A New York woman’s life changed (briefly) after she hit the jackpot at a Jamaica, Queens casino, but her dream soon turned to reality after what unfolded next. Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won $42 million at the Resorts World Casino. The win was the largest slot machine jackpot in US history, according to UNILAD.
Watch as This Man Turns Black Dollar Tree Plates Into a Fancy Platter for Under $5
It looks expensively good!
The best cast-iron skillets of 2023
We tested leading cookware to find the best cast-iron skillet, a versatile pan that can handle everything from steaks to cornbread, and with care can last a lifetime.
Comments / 0