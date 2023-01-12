ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Comic book follows Brittney Griner from college hoops to Russian jail

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Jan 12 (Reuters) - From college hoops to a Russian jail cell, the life of basketball star Brittney Griner is being told in a new comic book from TidalWave Comics.

Griner is part of the publisher’s Female Force series that celebrates women with inspirational stories.

Griner was arrested on Feb. 17 at an airport outside Moscow for carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She was subsequently convicted of drug smuggling and later transferred to one of Russia’s most notorious penal colonies before being released in a prison swap in December.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and eight-time Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star, said she plans to return to her WNBA team.

Writer Michael Frizell said they began working on the comic book before Griner’s arrest and had a focus on “her growth as an athlete and person.” Adding that he “found Brittney's story fascinating despite not knowing much about the WNBA.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBuXr_0kC7yy6d00

Frizell hopes readers understand “the person behind the headlines.”

The comic book will be released Jan. 18 in print and digital form.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Related
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner honored in new unique way

The story of the imprisonment of Brittney Griner was one of the more compelling stories in the news last year. The WNBA star was convicted on drug charges and a ridiculous nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she faced quite harsh and very unfair conditions. She was a clear political pawn and her trial that was widely seen to be a complete sham – and Russia even admitted to that following her release. It was a wild story all the way leading up to her release, and one writer wants to tell her story in a very unique way – in a comic book.
thenexthoops.com

Locked on Women’s Basketball: Stephanie Soares sidelined, Cameron Brink’s block party and more

The latest episode of Locked on Women’s Basketball features co-hosts Hunter Cruse and Joshua Welch discussing the latest happenings in women’s college basketball and the WNBA and their implications for the WNBA Draft. There is also some draft prospect trivia, for which you may want to watch this episode on YouTube to be able to see some of the clues.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
LOUISIANA STATE
hiphop-n-more.com

NBA Youngboy Marries Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA Youngboy has married his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle. A marriage license showing that NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Hayes Mychelle tied the knot on Saturday (Jan. 7) in Salt Lake City, Utah has been doing the rounds on social media. No other information is available but it looks like it’s the real deal as Jazlyn was seen showing off wedding preparations on her account.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hotnewhiphop.com

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Luka declines to rank LeBron: 'I just enjoy great basketball players'

LeBron James' ranking among the all-time greatest NBA players continues to be a popular topic, but Luka Doncic isn't interested in taking part in the discussion. When asked Friday where he would rank the Los Angeles Lakers star, Doncic declined to provide an answer. "I'm not doing the rankings stuff,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Enes Kanter Freedom targeted with huge bounty for capture

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom now has a $500,000 bounty on his head. The New York Post reported Thursday that the Turkish government is offering up to 10 million Turkish Lira (roughly a half-million U.S. dollars) for “information leading to the capture of Freedom. The 30-year-old Freedom has...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic Talks About His Future In The NBA

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is having the best season of his career. He’s scoring more than ever before, playing ball at an MVP level, and is quite literally breaking records for this team. He is doing so well that most people agree that he is the future...
DALLAS, TX
Reuters

Reuters

680K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy