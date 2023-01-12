ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling: Saugerties dips down, captures Section 9 Duals Div. 2 final

By Ken McMillan, Times Herald-Record
SLATE HILL – When the school enrollment reports were last updated, Saugerties learned it would drop from large-school Division I to small-school Division II in wrestling this season.

Given the stranglehold Minisink Valley has on the large schools, the Sawyers recognized right away they had an opportunity to qualify for the state dual-meet championships and everyone made sure to circle the dates.

“We’ve had our eye set on this for over a year and a half now,’’ said senior Christian Hockx.

Fifth-seeded Saugerties completed the mission. On Tuesday, the Sawyers knocked off No. 4 Onteora, 63-6, in the quarterfinals and No. 1 Port Jervis, 42-26, in the semifinals.

In Wednesday’s finals at Minisink Valley, Saugerties and No. 2 Red Hook were tied at 12 after four matches and Saugerties led 24-12 after six but Red Hook rallied for two wins at 118 and 126 to pull within 24-22. Down to five remaining matches, Saugerties captured four for the 48-25 victory.

By virtue of winning, Saugerties will represent Section 9 at the New York state dual championships on Jan. 28 in Syracuse.

“It's just great for it to finally come true,’’ Hockx said.

With the outcome still in doubt, Anthony Denier pinned Red Hook’s Kyran McCrudden in 1 minute, 46 seconds at 132 pounds. Following a narrow decision setback, Isaiah Hockx pinned Shane Cranna in 4:00 at 145; Jackson Bucci pinned Jonathan Melitski in 2:10 at 152; and, Christian Hockx pinned Colton Roszko in 3:16 at 160.

“We knew we were expecting a dog fight,’’ Denier said. “We always wrestle to the best of our ability; we don't wrestle down to any competition. We treat everybody like they're the best so we could try to be the best.’’

Coach Scott Wickham trimmed the roster this season, creating a more productive training situation.

“We got rid of a lot of people that didn’t want to do it,’’ Wickham said. “We have 28 left that want to work every day and that’s important. That’s why we’re able to do what we do.’’

“We had to get to a focused group of strong individuals who are willing to come together as a team, if we’re going to win this,’’ Christian Hockx said. “When we have guys goofing around in practice, it messes up the whole demeanor. Everybody’s just got to be focused and ready to work.’’

Saugerties will be returning to Division I next season, Wickham said.

Section 9 Duals – Division II final

Saugerties 48, Red Hook 25

172-pounds: James Burns (S) pin Christian Totman 5:13; 189: Cole Nelson (RH) pin Ezra Cafaldo 0:59; 215: Jonathan Lent (S) won by forfeit; 285: Luke Daniels (RH) pin John Doe 1:59; 102: Santiago Chrisjohn (S) won by forfeit; 110: Gavin Ingrassia (S) pin Patrick Totman 0:56; 118: Ewan Celestine (RH) d. Savannah Tittelback 11-1; 126: Rian Kirker (RH) pin Myles Amell 3:00; 132: Anthony Denier (S) pin Kyran McCrudden 1:46; 138: Demetrius Massey (RH) d. Vance Dyke 7-5; 145: Isaiah Hockx (S) pin Shane Cranna 4:00; 152: Jackson Bucci (S) pin Jonathan Melitski 2:10; 160: Christian Hockx (S) pin Colton Roszko 3:16

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Wrestling: Saugerties dips down, captures Section 9 Duals Div. 2 final

