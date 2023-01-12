Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “My name is Sassy, but if you adopt me I promise not to overdo the sassiness!”

Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Aren’t I just the cutest, sweetest little boy you’re ever seen? Please adopt me!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a male brown/tan chihuahua. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “The people here say I’m a skittish boy, but I’ll bet if you adopt me, I’ll be a great companion!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a large-sized male gray/white domestic short hair. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Monroe Local News
Animals in Walton County Animal Control in urgent need of adoption or rescue
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Jan. 13, 2023) Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home – like the puppy below that is one of a litter of seven that has just been turned in. Wise is desperate to get them out of the shelter before it is too late for them.
accesswdun.com
Humane Society hosts urgent dog and cat adoption event
The Northeast Georgia Humane Society is hosting an urgent adoption event for cats and dogs with low or zero-cost adoption fees for the next two weekends. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) is announcing a “Clear the Shelter” event for the next two weekends: January 13-15 and January 20-22. According to a press release, all available dogs and cats will have a zero-dollar adoption fee, and the shelter will accept donations of any size throughout the event. It will be hosted at the HSNEGA Adoption Center at 845 West Ridge Road in Gainesville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “I’m funny, I’m cute, I’m happy: what reason could you possibly have to not adopt me!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a male brown/white pomeranian. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta
Jazz Hands is a mixed breed that's always smiling. She loves to go on walks and would love a family that will spoil her with treats.
fox5atlanta.com
Storm destroys home of Cobb County family
Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
5 Cool Things You Can Do With Your Cobb County Library Card, But Probably Didn't Know About
If you're like most of us, you use your library card to check out a new or fascinating book. But a Cobb County Library card offers lots of other activities, adventures and services that you may not have thought were possible with a library card.
The Collection at Forsyth sells for $96M, new owner working on plans for mixed-use market
The Collection at Forsyth is a mixed-use retail facility located at 410 Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400Photo by(The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The Collection at Forsyth had a literal new year’s sale as it was recently announced the outdoor retail and restaurant complex was sold on December 30.
OPINION: Kennesaw’s walking wonder, 4,023 days straight. And counting
Day after day, week after week, year after year, Tracey Floyd Viars pops up on my Facebook feed, victoriously hoisting h...
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
Several children found living in conditions ‘unfit for human habitation,’ Floyd County police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three people received child cruelty-related charges after three children were found in a home police say was unfit for human habitation. Floyd County police said officers received reports of children who were living in bad condition at a home on Chubb Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
'I think we're pretty fortunate' | Austell neighbors say damage is bad, but could be worse
AUSTELL, Ga. — Families in an Austell neighborhood are sifting through the devastation caused by Thursday's severe storms. A family that lives in the area said the damage is extensive and the storm was quick -- they had just enough time to make it to the hallway for safety before a huge tree came crashing into their home.
A hat-tip to Sterling: Remembering the Cedartown native an legendary actor on his birthday
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post A hat-tip to Sterling: Remembering the Cedartown native an legendary actor on his birthday appeared first on Polk Today.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County announces first ever Film Commission
The Forsyth County Film initiative has announced that the film industry is continuing to grow in Forsyth County as more productions consider the community for their filming location. Film Forsyth, the official film commission of Forsyth County, is an initiative under Discover FoCo. Through the initiative, leads, location scouting and...
Ring camera video shows tree falling into yard in a Coweta County neighborhood
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several trees fell down during Thursday afternoon’s severe weather. The trees caused damages to homes and closed roads in counties across north Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ring camera video from a viewer in Coweta County captured the...
Mother mourning loss at Griffin funeral home describes when tornado hit
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A daughter was mourning the loss of her mother and saying her final farewells when a tornado wreaked havoc in Spalding County. She believes when the storm struck, her mother was watching over her and her three children. The funeral home in Griffin was crushed by...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mobile home community under shelter-in-place order in | Henry County Storm damage latest
A mobile home community in Henry County is under a shelter-in-place order. Crews are trying to rescue residents and get them to safety.
24-year-old Alexis Young, who went missing in Atlanta, has been found
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help finding 24-year-old Alexis R. Young. She was last seen on Jan. 10, in the Ethel Street area. Alexis was last seen wearing dark grey leggings, a pink hoodie, a black baseball cap, and black tennis shoes. If anyone...
fox5atlanta.com
Severe weather | Woman recounts tree going through mobile home
Violent storms rocked parts of North Georgia. FOX 5 spoke with one woman who recounted a tree going through a mobile home in Lilburn, Gwinnett County, Georgia.
