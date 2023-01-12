ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Plum Orchard

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday morning in Plum Orchard. The shooting was reported in the 4400 block of Reynes Street around 12:36 a.m. Police say the man suffered at least one gunshot wound to his body and was pronounced...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

BonVi apartment residents wake up to smashed car windows

NEW ORLEANS — Several residents at the BonVi Apartments in New Orleans woke up Wednesday morning to their car windows smashed. NOPD confirms that nine cars were broken into overnight at the apartment complex on Montegut Street. Police say they are actively investigating the incident. This comes as the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans activist Barbara Lacen-Keller dies at 76

NEW ORLEANS — Many in New Orleans are mourning the loss of Barbara Lacen-Keller, a beloved community leader and activist. If you knew her, you knew she was the "Mayor of Central City." She was also known as a fixture at City Hall, a founding member of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, a Lady Buck Jumper and an enthusiast of all things New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Warming climate leads to reoccurring record-breaking heat

NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana experienced record-breaking heat last week, and it’s happening again this week. According to National Weather Service New Orleans Meteorologist Kevin Gilmore, these very warm temperatures aren’t surprising given our warming climate. “Through climate change and what we’ve been experiencing around the globe,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Source: Mayor Cantrell at the center of divorce filing of former security detail

NEW ORLEANS — A source tells WDSU divorce documents allege Mayor LaToya Cantrell was having an extra-marital affair with a member of her security detail, NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. The documents say the "petitioner desires a judgment of divorce from the defendant because of the defendant's continuous acts of...
WDSU

Communities across Southeast Louisiana to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NEW ORLEANS — Communities across Southeast Louisiana will pause Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In New Orleans, a peace march will be held at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the MLK Jr. monument located at South Claiborne Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A rally will follow in A. L. Davis Park, which is located across the street from New Zion Baptist Church.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Family of Mandeville man who went missing while on a boat speaks

MANDEVILLE, La. — Richard Lyons, Billy Coile's brother-in-law told WDSU News, with deep gratitude and appreciation to the community for its support, they are now able to begin their healing process. "A little peace, a little devastation," Lyons said. "We got some clarity on what we were looking for,...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Bogalusa man shot outside apartment

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. The shooting happened on East 8th Street near May Avenue. Police say a man was shot multiple times outside of his apartment. The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Northshore State Rep. Richard Nelson announces campaign for governor

MANDEVILLE, La. — A Northshore state representative has announced his campaign for governor. State Rep. Richard Nelson announced his campaign in a Facebook post. Nelson currently represents District 89, which makes up Mandeville. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Former LSU Quarterback Walker Howard commits to SEC rival

NEW ORLEANS — Former LSU quarterback Walker Howardhas announced on social media that he is committed to Ole Miss. The Louisiana native and son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard recently entered the NCAA transfer portal after spending his freshman year in Baton Rouge. Walker Howard was a 5-star...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy