WDSU
I-10 Westbound Claiborne Flyover ramp toward Pontchartrain Expressway blocked
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans drivers traveling on Interstate 10 are experiencing delays due to debris on the road. According to the Department of Transportation, both right lanes on I-10 West at Poydras Street are blocked because of the debris. Drivers are being rerouted toward the Westbank on the...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in the Lower Garden District
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a person was found shot to death in the Lower Garden District Tuesday morning. The shooting was reported at the intersection of Erato and Constance Streets. A man wwas found dead at the scene around 5:51 a.m. The...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Plum Orchard
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday morning in Plum Orchard. The shooting was reported in the 4400 block of Reynes Street around 12:36 a.m. Police say the man suffered at least one gunshot wound to his body and was pronounced...
WDSU
BonVi apartment residents wake up to smashed car windows
NEW ORLEANS — Several residents at the BonVi Apartments in New Orleans woke up Wednesday morning to their car windows smashed. NOPD confirms that nine cars were broken into overnight at the apartment complex on Montegut Street. Police say they are actively investigating the incident. This comes as the...
WDSU
New Orleans activist Barbara Lacen-Keller dies at 76
NEW ORLEANS — Many in New Orleans are mourning the loss of Barbara Lacen-Keller, a beloved community leader and activist. If you knew her, you knew she was the "Mayor of Central City." She was also known as a fixture at City Hall, a founding member of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, a Lady Buck Jumper and an enthusiast of all things New Orleans.
WDSU
Mother of New Orleans comedian murdered outside Rouses demanding answers from authorities
NEW ORLEANS — The mother of a beloved New Orleans comedian is demanding answers in connection with her son's death. Sherilyn Price is the mother of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell. Montrell was shot and killed in front of the Rouses in the Central Business District just days before Christmas.
WDSU
Warming climate leads to reoccurring record-breaking heat
NEW ORLEANS — Southeast Louisiana experienced record-breaking heat last week, and it’s happening again this week. According to National Weather Service New Orleans Meteorologist Kevin Gilmore, these very warm temperatures aren’t surprising given our warming climate. “Through climate change and what we’ve been experiencing around the globe,...
WDSU
Source: Mayor Cantrell at the center of divorce filing of former security detail
NEW ORLEANS — A source tells WDSU divorce documents allege Mayor LaToya Cantrell was having an extra-marital affair with a member of her security detail, NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie. The documents say the "petitioner desires a judgment of divorce from the defendant because of the defendant's continuous acts of...
WDSU
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured 1 Monday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Tuesday night. According to police, a man was shot around 8:30 p.m. The location of the shooting is undetermined at this time. The victim arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance.]. No other...
WDSU
New Orleans crime data shows that over 300 cars have been stolen in 2023, here is what you can do
Sixteen days into the new year and 376 cars have already been stolen in the city of New Orleans. However, a steering wheel lock could help prevent your vehicle from being stolen, which you can purchase at your local auto stores or online. "We get maybe four or five a...
WDSU
NOPD deletes Facebook post on bond issue, DA backs police - says judges set low bonds
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a recent Facebook post was made in error by officers in the 3rd police district in Gentilly. The post pointed out that recently arrested suspects facing gun, stolen car and robbery charges were released from jail after posting bond. In...
WDSU
Communities across Southeast Louisiana to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
NEW ORLEANS — Communities across Southeast Louisiana will pause Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In New Orleans, a peace march will be held at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the MLK Jr. monument located at South Claiborne Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A rally will follow in A. L. Davis Park, which is located across the street from New Zion Baptist Church.
WDSU
Community gathers in memory of New Orleans Bounce artist Flipset Fred
NEW ORLEANS — Family, friends and fans of rapper Flipset Fred gathered Wednesday night in memory of the late New Orleans Bounce artist. The artist whose birth name is Fredrick Palmer died unexpectedly earlier this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending as well as Palmer's cause of death.
WDSU
Family of Mandeville man who went missing while on a boat speaks
MANDEVILLE, La. — Richard Lyons, Billy Coile's brother-in-law told WDSU News, with deep gratitude and appreciation to the community for its support, they are now able to begin their healing process. "A little peace, a little devastation," Lyons said. "We got some clarity on what we were looking for,...
WDSU
$70,000 worth of catalytic converters stolen in a matter of minutes
METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie business was struck by thieves and it was all caught on camera. The owner of Garden Doctors says catalytic converters were stolen from five of his trucks. "We worked hard to purchase these new trucks and just to have someone come into our yard...
WDSU
Bogalusa man shot outside apartment
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning. The shooting happened on East 8th Street near May Avenue. Police say a man was shot multiple times outside of his apartment. The man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for...
WDSU
The body of the Mandeville man who went missing while fishing has been found
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that the body of the boater who went missing a week ago has been found about 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point. "Billy" Coile of Mandeville went missing after using a friend's boat on Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8. The boat...
WDSU
In honor of MLK, Gretna church has a witness of his assassination to speak at a Day of Remembrance ceremony
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s memory, Regular Baptist Church held a Day of Remembrance ceremony. In addition to the singing of hymns and prayers, the community listened to a first-hand account of the assassination of MLK from a woman who was with him more than 50 years ago.
WDSU
Northshore State Rep. Richard Nelson announces campaign for governor
MANDEVILLE, La. — A Northshore state representative has announced his campaign for governor. State Rep. Richard Nelson announced his campaign in a Facebook post. Nelson currently represents District 89, which makes up Mandeville. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in...
WDSU
Former LSU Quarterback Walker Howard commits to SEC rival
NEW ORLEANS — Former LSU quarterback Walker Howardhas announced on social media that he is committed to Ole Miss. The Louisiana native and son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard recently entered the NCAA transfer portal after spending his freshman year in Baton Rouge. Walker Howard was a 5-star...
