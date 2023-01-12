Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Funds and support pour in for Hazlet family following fatal house fire
Officials say Jackie Montanaro and her daughter Madelyn found themselves trapped inside the burning house early Friday morning.
Police believe missing Morristown woman could be in Newark or Harlem
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department today announced a woman missing since last week could be in the city, or perhaps Harlem. The department issued the following missing persons statement today: Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Imani Glover, 25, of Morristown, who was reported missing to Morristown Police on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Ms. Glover, who frequents Newark, East Orange, and Harlem, was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 inside Jimmy Jazz Shoe Store, located at 239 West 125th Street, in New York City. Detectives investigating this incident seek the The post Police believe missing Morristown woman could be in Newark or Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deaf, autistic woman missing since Dec. 23 found by sister on Manhattan train
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A sister of Samantha Denise Primus — a deaf, autistic woman who disappeared just before Christmas — found Primus on the No. 1 train in Lower Manhattan at the Staten Island Ferry stop Saturday afternoon. “I lost my voice from crying,” said another sister, Genevieve, who confirmed to PIX11 News her […]
'I just hope to make their day a little better.' Floral Park restaurant serves free lunch for ACDS clients
Kerri Ann O'Brien says Cavallo's hospitality makes her feel appreciated for who she is.
Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery
WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
5 injured in house fire, explosion in Passaic County
POMPTON LAKES, N.J. -- Five firefighters were injured in an explosion at a Passaic County home Saturday.The flames erupted around 2 a.m. at a home in Pompton Lakes.Officials say seconds after crews went inside to fight the fire, the home exploded.The blast was caught on a home's surveillance video.Two firefighters suffered burns and were taken to St. Barnabas Burn Center, where they were treated and released.Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
Bergen County woman turns 104. Here’s her secret to longevity
Sadie Murphy from Woodcliff Lake turned 104 years old and shared her tips to living a long life.
House explosion in N.J. leaves 2 firefighters injured
Two volunteer firefighters were hurt in a house explosion in Pompton Lakes early Saturday morning, borough officials said. After spotting smoke coming from a residential area at approximately 2:04 a.m. Saturday, members of Pompton Lakes Fire Department, a volunteer organization in Passaic County, responded to the scene of a house fire in the area of Ramapo Avenue and Riverdale Road, according to a statement posted on the fire department’s Facebook page.
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Fallen tree crushes home in Ossining, sleeping couple unharmed
The couple was sleeping in a bedroom in the back of the house when the fall occurred, according to authorities.
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
Dunkin' Customer Burned By Hot Coffee Cites Careless Morris County Workers In Lawsuit
Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee. William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.
You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year
If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
Westfield Police Send Warning After Home Broken Into, 2 BMWs Stolen Saturday AM
WESTFIELD, NJ — A burglar entered a home on Faulkner Drive at about 5:30 Saturday morning, Jan. 14, then stole two BMWs, according to police. “It appears the residence was entered to locate and steal the keys to the vehicles,” Westfield Police said in a Nixle alert Saturday morning. “Please be sure to safeguard the contents of your vehicles, like garage door openers, by locking doors,” police wrote. “Immediately report all suspicious persons, vehicles and/or activities to the police via 9-1-1.”
Volunteer fire medic for Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by 2 of her superiors
A letter from the department's attorneys says the two men refused to cooperate with the department's investigation. They were later removed as members of the fire department.
270 Johnston Avenue Tops Out in Jersey City, New Jersey
Construction has topped out on 270 Johnston Avenue, a 24-story residential tower in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. Designed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects and GRT Architecture and developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the structure will yield 169 rental units, a collection of amenity spaces, a small parking lot, and roughly 9,000 square feet of retail spread across the ground and second floors.
S&S Cheesecake: A secret family recipe endures in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Just shy of his 98th birthday, Fred Schuster still comes to work at S&S Cheesecake, his bakery in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.The signature cheesecake, offered plain or in flavors like cherry and pineapple, has endured since Fred bought the bakery in 1960."I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," he said.Fred was born in Germany in 1925."Hitler came to power 1933. That was the end of my childhood," he said.He escaped to Switzerland where he took jobs in bakeries before moving to the...
