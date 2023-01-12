Read full article on original website
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
'I just hope to make their day a little better.' Floral Park restaurant serves free lunch for ACDS clients
Kerri Ann O'Brien says Cavallo's hospitality makes her feel appreciated for who she is.
Fallen tree crushes home in Ossining, sleeping couple unharmed
The couple was sleeping in a bedroom in the back of the house when the fall occurred, according to authorities.
Deaf, autistic woman missing since Dec. 23 found by sister on Manhattan train
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A sister of Samantha Denise Primus — a deaf, autistic woman who disappeared just before Christmas — found Primus on the No. 1 train in Lower Manhattan at the Staten Island Ferry stop Saturday afternoon. “I lost my voice from crying,” said another sister, Genevieve, who confirmed to PIX11 News her […]
Long Island’s winter snowstorm season is just beginning
If this weather keeps up through the end of the month – and it looks like it could – it will be the warmest January on record for the Island.
S&S Cheesecake: A secret family recipe endures in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Just shy of his 98th birthday, Fred Schuster still comes to work at S&S Cheesecake, his bakery in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.The signature cheesecake, offered plain or in flavors like cherry and pineapple, has endured since Fred bought the bakery in 1960."I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," he said.Fred was born in Germany in 1925."Hitler came to power 1933. That was the end of my childhood," he said.He escaped to Switzerland where he took jobs in bakeries before moving to the...
Bergen County woman turns 104. Here’s her secret to longevity
Sadie Murphy from Woodcliff Lake turned 104 years old and shared her tips to living a long life.
Bellmore woman celebrates 111th birthday with family and friends
Rose Girone celebrated her 111th birthday in Bellmore on Friday.
Huntington offering drivers over $120 an hour to plow snow
NEW YORK - We may not have seen much snow just yet this winter, but the season is far from over and if you have a plow and want to make some extra cash, the town of Huntington would like you to give them a call. Huntington’s Highway Department is...
Watch: Moment Boy Steals Puppy From New Hyde Park Pet Store Caught On Video
Surveillance footage captured the moment a boy fled a Long Island pet store with a stolen 4-month-old puppy with the help of two adults. The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to Nassau County Police.
Bronx principal Brett Schneider, who preaches ‘love and respect,’ squares off against student: video
So much for “principles.” A woke high school principal who preaches love, respect and “creative responses” to conflict was caught on video shoving a student outside his Bronx Collaborative HS – and putting his dukes up to brawl. Brett Schneider was seen on the video posted to social media during an Oct. 24 fracas outside the Bedford Park school, pushing the teen and then raising his fists in a fighting stance. A school safety agent was standing nearby, but Schneider took matters into his own hands. The NYPD confirmed that school safety agents called 911 about a fight that day and said no arrests were made. Students...
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Illegally parked trucks in Brooklyn
It is an ongoing problem that has frustrated people for years. Big trucks parked for extended periods of time on people's streets.
3 NYPD officers help 21-year-old mother deliver baby boy in Queens home
The three NYPD officers immediately relied on their training when they realized there wasn't enough time to reach a hospital.
Family of woman who has been missing since December pleads to New Yorkers to help bring her back home
The family of 46-year-old Samantha Primus say they have not seen her since Dec. 22.
Stony Brook Children’s Hospital becomes first certified Duchenne Care Center on Long Island
Stony Brook Children’s Hospital is now a Certified Duchenne Care Center (CDCC). The accreditation comes from Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This accreditation makes Stony Brook the only certified center on Long Island and in the NYC metropolitan area, and one of only two centers in New York State.
Duo Steals Boston Terrier Puppy From Long Island Pet Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a 4-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store.The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. …
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
The Dugout, Bronx's beloved sporting goods store, closing after 47 years in business
The Dugout, a beloved sporting goods store in the Bronx, is officially closing its doors on Jan. 23.
Funds and support pour in for Hazlet family following fatal house fire
Officials say Jackie Montanaro and her daughter Madelyn found themselves trapped inside the burning house early Friday morning.
