ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

S&S Cheesecake: A secret family recipe endures in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Just shy of his 98th birthday, Fred Schuster still comes to work at S&S Cheesecake, his bakery in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.The signature cheesecake, offered plain or in flavors like cherry and pineapple, has endured since Fred bought the bakery in 1960."I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," he said.Fred was born in Germany in 1925."Hitler came to power 1933. That was the end of my childhood," he said.He escaped to Switzerland where he took jobs in bakeries before moving to the...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Bronx principal Brett Schneider, who preaches ‘love and respect,’ squares off against student: video

So much for “principles.” A woke high school principal who preaches love, respect and “creative responses” to conflict was caught on video shoving a student outside his Bronx Collaborative HS – and putting his dukes up to brawl. Brett Schneider was seen on the video posted to social media during an Oct. 24 fracas outside the Bedford Park school, pushing the teen and then raising his fists in a fighting stance. A school safety agent was standing nearby, but Schneider took matters into his own hands. The NYPD confirmed that school safety agents called 911 about a fight that day and said no arrests were made. Students...
BRONX, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Stony Brook Children’s Hospital becomes first certified Duchenne Care Center on Long Island

Stony Brook Children’s Hospital is now a Certified Duchenne Care Center (CDCC). The accreditation comes from Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This accreditation makes Stony Brook the only certified center on Long Island and in the NYC metropolitan area, and one of only two centers in New York State.
STONY BROOK, NY
NBC New York

Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky

Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy