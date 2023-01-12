listen hear! Song of the Day: The New Pornographers share new single "Really Really Light"

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFPK's listen hear! song of the Day spotlights a song we like and think you might too.The New Pornographers have shared “Really Really Light,” the lead single from their upcoming album, Continue as a Guest. The record will arrive March 31st via their new label, Merge Records.The current lineup on the new project is bandleader A.C. Newman, Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, John Collins, Todd Fancey, and Joe Seiders. The group has also announced a Spring US tour.“Really Really Light” was co-written with Dan Bejar (Destroyer) and is a re-worked version from the group’s 2014 album Brill Bruisers sessions.Newman commented on the new track: “Part of my process throughout the years has been messing with things I never finished. I really liked Dan’s chorus, and for a while I was just trying to write something that I felt like belonged with it,” A.C. Newman shares. “I was thinking of the Aloe Blacc song ‘The Man’ which interpolated the chorus from Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ and thought it would be fun to interpolate a song that no one knows. Not trying to sound like Aloe Blacc, just doing some interpolating of my own. It became a game of writing a verse that felt like a part of the same song. In my mind, I was striving for a little Jeff Lynne–era Tom Petty, a classic go-to.”Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day weekdays at 11:10.

