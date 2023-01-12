ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick

NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Acting 'Manic' in Restaurant, Husband Sam Storms Off

Britney Spears caused a scene Friday night at an L.A. restaurant ... the pop star had a bizarre meltdown, prompting her husband to storm out. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Brit and Sam Asghari showed up with a bodyguard at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills which was packed with patrons, who immediately recognized her.
WBTM

Kiefer Sutherland to star in ‘Rabbit Hole’ premiering on Paramount+ this March

Paramount+ announced the premiere date for Rabbit Hole, starring Kiefer Sutherland. The series will debut on March 26 in the U.S. and Canada, and March 27 internationally. Two episodes of Rabbit Hole will premiere March 26; with six more episodes premiere weekly. Sutherland stars as John Weir, a master of...

