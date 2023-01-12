Poker Face, Rian Johnson’s drama series starring Natasha Lyonne as a human bullsh*t detector, wasn’t conceived as a limited series and the Knives Out filmmaker said there are “endless possibilities” to continue in success. Lyonne stars as Charlie, an effortlessly cool, cheap beer drinking woman with a preternatural ability to solve crimes. After a casino boss seeks her out to use her abilities for nefarious purposes, Charlie goes on the run and gets mixed up in more crimes. Johnson says that it’s a “how to catch ‘em” rather than a whodunnit as the crime is front and center in each episode. But while...

