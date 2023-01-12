Read full article on original website
KC Ndefo scores 16, Seton Hall downs DePaul 71-67
CHICAGO - KC Ndefo scored 16 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul 71-67 on Saturday. Ndefo added 12 rebounds for the Pirates (11-8, 4-4 Big East Conference). Al-Amir Dawes added 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had three steals. Femi Odukale recorded 12 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Tyrese Samuel had 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where
EVANSTON, Ill. - One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night. A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. There were 26 drawings before...
Man shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police say the victim was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three offenders approached him and started shooting at him. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot...
Man shot in the head a block from Chicago's United Center
CHICAGO - A man was shot a block from Chicago's United Center on the Near West Side on Saturday. The man, 41, was on West Washington near Hoyne around 2:30 p.m. when he was shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital in good condition. Chicago police detectives...
Man shot on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Police say the victim was in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue around 9:03 a.m. when he was shot in the left thigh. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No...
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
Woman to receive $20M after being struck by CTA bus in 2019
CHICAGO - The CTA will pay $20 million to a woman who was hit and had her leg crushed by a city bus. Diane Schachner, who lives near Pittsburgh, was injured the morning of Aug. 2, 2019, while helping her daughter move into an apartment. The 59-year-old was crossing the...
All aboard for the return of the Chicago Boat Show!
It's fun for the entire family at McCormick place through this weekend. The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show has just what you need to hit the water this summer. Tim McGill was the captain for our visit this morning on Good Day Chicago.
Passengers at Midway make their way off the tarmacs as flights grounded nationwide
FOX 32 speaks with Chicago sports personality Mark Carman as he's stuck on Midway's tarmac preparing to deplane amid a nationwide freeze on domestic departures following a system failure with the FAA.
Man, 26, wounded in drive-by shooting in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 26-year-old was walking outside around 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue when someone in a black van started shooting, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the...
Metra Union Pacific North Line train strikes pedestrian near Ravenswood
CHICAGO - Extensive delays are expected on the Metra Union Pacific North Line after a train struck a pedestrian near Ravenswood Wednesday morning. Inbound and outbound trains were halted as of 7:22 a.m. Metra says train #307 struck a pedestrian. The duration of this delay is unknown, but extensive delays...
Chicago drivers lost 155 hours of their lives while stuck in traffic in 2022: study
CHICAGO - Chicago drivers spent the highest amount of hours stuck in traffic in 2022, a new traffic study shows. According to Global Traffic Scorecard by INRIX, the average driver in Chicago lost 155 hours of their life stuck in traffic. That's the second-highest number of hours in the world.
4 businesses broken into overnight near O'Hare
Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.
Man arrested for attempted murder in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man is under arrest for a shooting that happened on Tuesday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said that August Rogers, 54, shot a man on Drake Avenue near Central Park Avenue around 11 a.m. The victim, 33, was seriously wounded. Rogers is charged with attempted murder...
Encore possible with new tenant interested in Park Ridge's Pickwick Theatre
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A landmark theater in Chicago’s northwest suburbs may get an encore performance thanks to a potential new occupant. It's the storybook ending longtime fans of the Pickwick Theatre have been hoping for, ever since the owners announced its closure earlier this winter. After entertaining the...
Man charged in stabbing, beating of woman in Humboldt Park: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing murder charges in a violent attack on a woman last November in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Luis Aguilar, 28, was arrested Wednesday in the 1700 block of North Kostner Avenue, police said. He is accused of stabbing and beating a 29-year-old woman on...
Someone has broken into Cunneen's Bar in Chicago's Rogers Park for the second time in a month
CHICAGO - Someone broke into Cunneen's Bar in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood early Saturday – again. The burglar damaged the door and stole $500 of liquor. "It's amazing that the person did not get hurt, because this is very heavy glass," said owner Belinda Cunneen. "The streets were busy, people were out here, they saw it happen."
Woman extricated after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.
2 people injured in Near West Side house fire overnight
Two people in their 70s were taken to Stroger Hospital after they were injured in a house fire in University Village early Sunday morning. The man is in grave condition while the woman suffered smoke inhalation.
