CHICAGO - KC Ndefo scored 16 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul 71-67 on Saturday. Ndefo added 12 rebounds for the Pirates (11-8, 4-4 Big East Conference). Al-Amir Dawes added 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had three steals. Femi Odukale recorded 12 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Tyrese Samuel had 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO