ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

KC Ndefo scores 16, Seton Hall downs DePaul 71-67

CHICAGO - KC Ndefo scored 16 points as Seton Hall beat DePaul 71-67 on Saturday. Ndefo added 12 rebounds for the Pirates (11-8, 4-4 Big East Conference). Al-Amir Dawes added 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had three steals. Femi Odukale recorded 12 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Tyrese Samuel had 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police say the victim was outside in the 5600 block of West Lake Street when three offenders approached him and started shooting at him. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot on Chicago's West Side: police

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Police say the victim was in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue around 9:03 a.m. when he was shot in the left thigh. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 26, wounded in drive-by shooting in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 26-year-old was walking outside around 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue when someone in a black van started shooting, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman extricated after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.
JOLIET, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy