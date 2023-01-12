Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPIAL girls basketball rankings: Week ending Jan. 15, 2023
Out: Peters Township (8-6, 5) Out: Penn-Trafford (9-3, 3) Out: Waynesburg (11-2, 3)
wccsradio.com
PORTAGE, UNITED TOPS HERITAGE CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
With the Road to the KCAC, presented by First Commonwealth Bank. approaching, the Heritage Conference released its midseason standings for boys’ basketball. Standings for girls basketball will be released later tonight after games are played.
wccsradio.com
IUP MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAMS TRAVEL TO UPJ TODAY
In College Basketball, the IUP Men’s and Women’s teams are back on the court today against UPJ in Johnstown. The IUP women are trying to break a two-game losing skid, including last Wednesday’s loss to Gannon. IUP is second in the conference in scoring offense (76.8), but has slipped to eighth in the league in scoring defense (60.8). The 94 points allowed to Gannon was the most this season for IUP, including the opening exhibition of the year against Duke (90). UPJ also looking to rebound after losing to Clarion on January 11th.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 13, 2023: North Hills’ Royce Parham beats buzzer; Bryce Epps breaks South Allegheny record
Royce Parham dropped a game-high 34 points and sank the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead North Hills to a 62-61 overtime victory over South Fayette in Section 4-5A boys basketball Friday night. Jake Pollaro added 13 points for North Hills (10-2, 4-0). Michael Plasko put up 29 points,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Mya Morgan and Franklin Regional’s Juliano Marion
Claim to fame: Morgan has helped lead GCC (12-2, 4-0) to the No. 2 ranking in WPIAL Class 2A. She had 14 points and 14 rebounds and made all 14 of her free throws, in a 57-48 victory over No. 4 Clairton. In the previous game, she had 13 points in a 59-37 win over Berlin Brothersvalley.
wccsradio.com
SPRING SEMESTER SET TO BEGIN AT IUP
The winter break is over and IUP students are returning to campus this weekend. After having Monday off for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, classes for the spring semester will begin on Tuesday. This will be the final semester of the current four-year labor contract between the State...
Pitt CB M.J. Devonshire's 'Pitt Six' Gloves Enshrined at College Football Hall of Fame
The gloves Pitt Panthers corner M.J. Devonshire wore during his Backyard Brawl-winning pick six have been immortalized in college football history.
wccsradio.com
JANE (CARRIS) NIEL, 98
Jane Clarrington (Carris) Niel, 98, of R.D. Glen Campbell (Smithville), PA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois, PA. The daughter of Louis Carris and Margaret (Tyger) Carris Pearce, she was born on March 2, 1924 in Banks Twp.,...
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
wccsradio.com
LEVITY BREWING WINS PA FARM SHOW AWARD
Another award from the Pennsylvania Farm Show is coming to Indiana County. Levity Brewing Company has announced that one of their popular brews has taken home a blue ribbon. Their brew, “Haze Frehley” won first prize in the IPA category, which is one of the more competitive categories at the PA Farm Show, marking Levity’s fourth win at the Farm Show in the last three years.
wtae.com
Laurel Highlands School District: Possible inappropriate teacher-student relationship under investigation
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student is under investigation, the Laurel Highlands School District superintendent said Friday. In a statement to Pittsburgh's Action News 4, Superintendent Jesse Wallace said, "I am not aware of an arrest or charges being filed at this...
wccsradio.com
MARY JOBE, 102
Mary Gene Jobe, 102, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 while at Beacon Ridge. The daughter of Joseph and Zoe (Hawk) Irwin, she was born February 9, 1920 in Georgeville, PA. Gene was a lifetime member of the Graystone Presbyterian Church and a graduate of the Indiana School of...
wtae.com
Ford City house erupts in flames
FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
wccsradio.com
US GAS PRICE AVERAGE JUMPS WHILE PA, INDIANA COUNTY AVERAGE FALLS
While the national gas price average has gone up slightly, the statewide and countywide gas price averages went down slightly. The national average cost of a gallon of gas, according to Triple-A, is $3.29 this morning. It is an increase of a penny over last week, and eight cents over the last month. It is also a penny less than last year at this time. The statewide average is $3.63 a gallon, which is three cents less than last week and ten cents lower than last month, but is still 12 cents higher than last year.
wccsradio.com
TWO OF THREE SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GOLF CART THEFT WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Three preliminary hearings were held today for the suspects involved with an incident at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage last October. The hearings for 22-year-old Jesse Toy and 23-year-old Brock Schrecengost, both of Kittanning, were waived and both will head to trial. Meanwhile, the hearing for 22-year-old Mason Meyer of Indiana was continued so he could find legal representation. All three went before District Judge Guy Haberl.
TV Talk: Filmed-in-Pittsburgh ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ debuts 2nd season
PASADENA, Calif. – Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” filmed its second season in Pittsburgh and viewers can see the results when season two begins streaming episodes weekly Sunday. My first impression: Kingstown, Mich., has a lot more bridges in season two than it had in season one,...
wccsradio.com
GREGORY MUFFIE, 47
Gregory Alan Muffee, 47, of Coral, died on January 9, 2022. He was the son of Robert Kenneth Muffee and Judy Lee Dowey and was born on April 13, 1975, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Gregory is survived by his mother, Judy Lee Dowey, and his nephew Kenneth Muffee. He was preceded...
wccsradio.com
CRASH REPORTED THURSDAY EVENING IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Indiana County first responders were dispatched for a handful of incidents by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Along with the previously reported one-vehicle crash on Route 22 West, second vehicle accident was reported at 6:01 PM on Route 403 North in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township firefighters, Citizens Ambulance and State Police were dispatched at that time. Details on the crash have not yet been provided.
wccsradio.com
NO INJURIES REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP CRASH
No one was hurt in a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments and state police to Route 22 West near Palmer Road around 12:26 p.m. for the reported crash. Blairsville Fire Department Spokesperson Ab Dettorre said the crash involved one vehicle that crashed into the jersey barrier and ended on the berm.
Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report
A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
