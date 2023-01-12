Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Southwest Pilots' Union Calls Vote to Authorize Potential Strike as Contract Talks Sour
Southwest Airlines pilots' union is calling a vote that would give it the power to call for a potential strike, weeks after the carrier's holiday meltdown. Southwest and its pilots association have been in negotiations for a new contract for years. The vote would give the union the authority to...
NBC Los Angeles
Smartphones, Used Cars and Bacon: 10 Things With the Biggest Price Drops in 2022, Despite Inflation
Inflation peaked in 2022 at its highest levels since the early 1980s. However, consumers saw prices fall for certain items, largely in consumer electronics, used cars and beef. Prices for rental cars and trucks have followed a similar trajectory. In a year of soaring inflation across the broad U.S. economy,...
NBC Los Angeles
China's Recovery May Mean the Fed Will Have to Hike Rates Longer
A stronger China increases the chances of a stubbornly hawkish Fed, Raymond James' equity strategist Tavis McCourt said in his 2023 Outlook. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a reopened China makes him "nervous that will lead to upward pressure on inflation." As the end of China's stringent Covid...
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Secretary Yellen and China's Liu He Talk U.S. Tech Policy at Their First In-Person Meeting
BEIJING — Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed U.S. economic and tech policy toward China in a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, according to a Ministry of Commerce readout. China "hopes the U.S. side pays attention to the policies' impact on both sides," the readout...
Hong Kong to scrap isolation rule for new COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 starting Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return the semi-autonomous Chinese city to normalcy, the city's leader said Thursday. For most of the pandemic over the last three...
