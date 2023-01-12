Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Southwest Pilots' Union Calls Vote to Authorize Potential Strike as Contract Talks Sour
Southwest Airlines pilots' union is calling a vote that would give it the power to call for a potential strike, weeks after the carrier's holiday meltdown. Southwest and its pilots association have been in negotiations for a new contract for years. The vote would give the union the authority to...
NBC San Diego
China's Economy Looks Set for a Rebound in 2023, But a Lot Depends on One Variable, KraneShares Says
China's economy looks poised for a rebound in 2023, but a lot depends on one variable — the consumer, said investment management firm KraneShares. "As external demand falls due to an impending recession in the West, China's economy must rely more heavily on the consumer," said KraneShares' international head, Xiaolin Chen.
NBC San Diego
Mexico Cracks Down on Solar Geoengineering, Forcing Startup to Pause Operations
On Friday, the government of Mexico issued a statement that it plans to "prohibit and, where appropriate, stop experimentation practices with solar geoengineering in the country." The startup Make Sunsets, which had been experimenting in Baja with releasing sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight back out to space...
Hong Kong to scrap isolation rule for new COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 starting Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return the semi-autonomous Chinese city to normalcy, the city's leader said Thursday. For most of the pandemic over the last three...
NBC San Diego
Treasury Secretary Yellen and China's Liu He Talk U.S. Tech Policy at Their First In-Person Meeting
BEIJING — Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed U.S. economic and tech policy toward China in a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, according to a Ministry of Commerce readout. China "hopes the U.S. side pays attention to the policies' impact on both sides," the readout...
NBC San Diego
NBC 7 Responds Helps Return $2,700 to Business Owner From DMV Mishap
When you start your own business, there are a lot of details you need to focus on. Rookie mistakes happen, and sometimes they can cost you big. "It was $2,700 to get California license plates to run the truck here in the state," said Todd Allen, who started his own trucking company.
Comments / 0