Brownwood ISD Trustees honored during School Board Recognition Month
January is School Board Recognition Month and Brownwood ISD (BISD) is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students. The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Forward, Together, which highlights the collaboration among school leadership, teachers, and parents on behalf of students.
Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Jan. 9 meeting report
The Brownwood ISD (BISD) Board of Trustees met for a regular session meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. The session was called to order by Board President, Michael Cloy. Coggin Ave. Baptist Church Middle School Youth Minister Chris Stuard led the invocation. East Elementary students Kaynan Carroll, Kallen Bocknite, and Colton Farmer led The Pledge of Allegiance.
Howard Payne University and area ISDs establish guaranteed acceptance program
Howard Payne University and representatives of the seven independent school districts in Brown County recently announced the launch of a partnership to provide automatic acceptance to the university for high-achieving students from high schools in the area. Participating ISDs are those of Bangs, Blanket, Brookesmith, Brownwood, Early, May and Zephyr.
Jensyn Evans of Brownwood crowned Queen of the 2023 Brown County Youth Fair
The 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair reached its conclusion Saturday with the crowning of the 2023 Queen – Brownwood FFA senior Jensyn Evans – prior to the start of the Premium Sale. “Being Miss Brown County definitely means a lot to me,” Evans said. “I’ve always wanted...
Brown County Legislative Day Scheduled for February 8th
Business and community representatives will travel to Austin to meet with elected officials, commissioners and lawmakers as the new legislative session gets underway. This trip is vital for Brown County as we continue to develop relationships with state lawmakers. This is a chance to talk with lawmakers face to face in Austin.
Court Records 1/13/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown Count Clerk’s office from January 6 through January 12:. Lopez, George Rodriguez, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Ramirez, Maria Fernando Salinas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Smith, Mckinze Leanne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Williams, Trease Wilson, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Freitas, Curtis Deandre,...
Local COVID Cases Drop This Week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 109 positive COVID-19 test results, down from 132 last week. The number of hospitalizations is less this week compared to last. Of the 109 positives this week, 12 were PCR, and 97 were antigen. Of the total number of...
Carolyn ‘Cary’ Sue May
Carolyn “Cary” Sue May, age 56, of Brownwood passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Cary will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Grosvenor Baptist Church with David Barnum officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Allen Graves Reed, 77, of Brownwood
Allen Graves Reed, 77, of Brownwood, Texas, passes away on January 12, 2023. Allen was born on February 2, 1945 to Buford Allen Reed and Kathryn Graves Reed in Montgomery City, Missouri. After Allen graduated from Montgomery County High in 1963, he went on study music at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas, and University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee. His employments included Minister of Music at Blacksburg Baptist Church in Blacksburg, Virginia, and Professor of Theory and Organ Performance at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee from 1981 until 2015, he was Professor of music and Organ Performance at Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. He also served as organist at First Baptist Church and Coggin Avenue Baptist Church in Brownwood, Texas.
Deborah Kay Kilgore, 69, of Zephyr
Deborah Kay Kilgore, age 69, of Zephyr, Texas, was called home to be with our Lord Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 2pm on Monday, January 16th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Inurnment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early, at a later date.
Community Help Sought for Local Fire Victims
Arryana Zapata, her boyfriend, Kyle Kemp and their son Kason, who is 3, have lost everything in a house fire on January 8, 2023. TexasBank has set up a benefit account in Arryana’s name with initial funds but is also asking our community help in getting this family the support and belongings they need to start over.
Blaze Cozart Takes Top Honors at Swine Show
Thursday at the Brown County Youth Fair featured exhibitors in the Swine Show. Taking top honors with Grand Champion Market Swine was Blaze Cozart. In making the selection, the judge said he had judged 15 swine shows in the past two months and Cozart’s entry was the best he has seen this year.
Billy “Fred” Daniel, 88, of Mullin
Billy “Fred” Daniel of Mullin, TX passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, with his loving wife Viola at his side.Fred was born in Goldthwaite, TX to Bill & Addie Jane Daniel in October of 1934. He attended elementary school at Pompey Mountain School in Mills County and graduated from Mullin High School. He attended Tarleton State College then Texas Tech College where he received his Bachelor of Science degree, and East Texas State where he earned his Master’s degree. Fred married the love of his life Viola Cox in July of 1954. Together they raised three children, Mike, Tommy, and Cathy. Fred began his teaching career at Buena Vista School in Imperial, TX, where he taught for 36 years and raised his family. He truly loved teaching and is remembered fondly by many of his students as “Mr. D”.
Motorcycle Crash in Early Sends Passenger to Fort Worth Hospital
The Early Police Department shared the following on their Facebook page concerning a motorcycle accident Saturday night. Tonight at approximately 7:00 pm, Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard responded to 300 block of Early Blvd for a motorcycle wreck. A motorcycle struck the center concrete median while traveling westbound on Early Blvd. The male driver and female passenger struck the ground on the median. The female passenger was unconscious upon EMS arrival and was flown by Air Evac to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth. The accident is still under investigation.
Deborah Fowler, 73, of Coleman
Deborah Fowler, age 73, of Coleman, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Sue Cullins, 70, of Coleman
Sue Cullins, age 70, of Coleman, died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Coleman County Medical Center. Her family will host a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. The service will start at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel with Brother Jeff Dean, pastor of North Coleman Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home.
Leah Ann Geer, 78, of Brownwood
Leah Ann Geer, age 78, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will host a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
Alice Self, 89, of Brownwood
Alice Self, age 89, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will host a private service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
2 minors ejected, 1 trapped and unresponsive in Brown County UTV crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two minors were ejected, including one who was trapped and unresponsive, during a UTV crash in Brown County Friday. The crash happened on private property off the 19000 block of Hwy 279 around 8:30 p.m. Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials report two juveniles were ejected during the crash and one […]
More arrests made in Hamilton Co. meth ring
HAMILTON / PARKER COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has made two more arrests in connection to methamphetamine trafficking. Sheriff Justin Caraway says that Noe Martin Luna, of Stephenville, and David Dewayne “Sky” Walker, of Granbury, were arrested in connection with the Office’s Engaging in Organized Crime Criminal Investigation operating within Hamilton and surrounding counties. Both men were found in Parker County and were taken into custody.
