Billy “Fred” Daniel of Mullin, TX passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, with his loving wife Viola at his side.Fred was born in Goldthwaite, TX to Bill & Addie Jane Daniel in October of 1934. He attended elementary school at Pompey Mountain School in Mills County and graduated from Mullin High School. He attended Tarleton State College then Texas Tech College where he received his Bachelor of Science degree, and East Texas State where he earned his Master’s degree. Fred married the love of his life Viola Cox in July of 1954. Together they raised three children, Mike, Tommy, and Cathy. Fred began his teaching career at Buena Vista School in Imperial, TX, where he taught for 36 years and raised his family. He truly loved teaching and is remembered fondly by many of his students as “Mr. D”.

MULLIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO