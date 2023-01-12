ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Let’s Eat at Birrieria 101 in Greenville

By Christine Scarpelli
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uf9VM_0kC7rJbf00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Tacos, quesadillas and burgers all covered with cheese!

Birrieria 101 is located at 2301 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville and is ready to serve.

You may recognize this food from when the Balboa family started making food in a tent on Blue Ridge Drive.

They soon grew popular on social media when sister Rosio began making videos and the food began to sell out daily.

The family then began a food trailer and graduated to a restaurant in Greenville where they can serve hundreds of people a day.

Look for their famous steak, chicken, beef, birria, shrimp and veggie tacos.

Try their pizzadilla which is a quesadilla the size of a pizza along with steak, fried rice and more.

Check out their menu and Facebook page for more information.

Order online through Clover or call (832) 518-0149 or (864) 423-8072.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Restaurant Week kicks off in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Thursday marks the beginning of South Carolina Restaurant Week and there is plenty of options in the Upstate. There are about 50 restaurants in Greenville County and nine restaurants in Spartanburg County. participating in the culinary celebration this week. Not only can you find great deals during this week, but you can […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Boutique Hotel set to open in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County is experiencing a burst of hotel growth, with 12 establishments on the books to open across the next three years. Crews are making final touches at the new 4-star Hotel Hartness, off Highway 14, set to start operating March 1. "The timing is...
gsabusiness.com

Greenville named one of top '52 Places to Go in 2023' in the world

OK, word has already gotten out. Big time. The latest accolade for Greenville comes from none other than the New York Times. The publication ranks Greenville No. 14 in its list of top travel destinations for 2023. Greenville holds its own against some of the most exotic locations across the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson. According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12. The agency said three people were exposed and...
CLEMSON, SC
gsabusiness.com

Food hall concept, entertainment venue coming to downtown Simpsonville

A food hall concept and entertainment venue planned for downtown Simpsonville is part of planning officials’ vision to spur economic growth and development in the city. The Yard is an outdoor food hall concept, with an anticipated 10 spots for food vendors — these haven’t been secured yet — with entertainment options, including a scaled-down version of mini-golf and cornhole, mezzanine-style seating to allow for larger gatherings and a center courtyard, according to the Justin Campbell, spokesperson for the city of Simpsonville.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs. Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy