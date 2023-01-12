ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews

Read more in 2023 with this incredible Kindle deal

By Jon Mundy
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1OJE_0kC7qwcr00

Amazon has cut the price of its latest Kindle by 12% in one of the best e-reader deals around.

If your new year’s resolution is to read more in 2023, then Amazon has given you the perfect tool for the job. Head over to the online retail giant now and you’ll find the Amazon Kindle (2022) for just £74.99, which is a great deal.

That’s a saving of £10 on the usual price of £84.99. You can specify the e-reader in either Black or Denim (essentially deep blue).

This deal is for the ‘With Ads’ Kindle model, meaning you’ll have to put up with the odd advert whilst you’re browsing the device. However you can also secure a 10% saving if you opt for the ‘Without Ads’ model, which is currently down from £94.99 to £84.99.

Whichever you chose, Amazon’s latest entry-level Kindle is a brilliant pick. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review towards the end of 2022.

“The most basic Kindle model is the easiest to recommend for the majority of people,” concluded Max. “It’s affordable, packs a fantastic screen for reading and finally has USB-C for charging.”

The latest Kindle’s compact size really sets it apart from the rest of the range, making it far more pleasant to lug around than the Paperwhite and the Oasis.

Its display really is very sharp indeed, making for a truly paper-like reading experience. It’s a massive improvement over previous entry-level Kindles.

Plus of course you gain access to Amazon Prime’s peerless ebook and audiobook ecosystem. No rival even gets close.

All in all, if you’re in the market for a great-value e-reader, this Kindle deal is not to be missed.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked

The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak points to sweeping camera improvements

A case leak for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggests that the new phone could be set for some sweeping camera improvements. We’ve heard it claimed many times that Samsung’s new flagship phone, set to be announced on February 1, will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. What we haven’t heard all that much about is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
People

A Steam Mop That Amazon Shoppers Call 'the Best Floor Cleaner Ever' Is Going for One of Its Lowest Prices Yet

Snag it for $60 while it’s on sale Cleaning your floors is a constant chore, but it doesn't have to be a hassle. Steam cleaners are a great choice to make the task of mopping the floors less aggravating. If you're tired of throwing out disposable mopping pads or lugging a bucket and a mop around your home, it may be time to upgrade and invest in a steam mop. Luckily for you, the Shark Steam Pocket Mop is 33 percent off right now on Amazon. Whether your...
Digital Trends

Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now

Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
ESPN Sioux Falls

Be Honest, Have You Ever Scratched Your Glabella In Public?

There you are, minding your own business, not bothering anybody. It might be at work, maybe shopping, maybe in that familiar third pew at church. Everything is fine, no problems here...and then it happens. Your Glabella starts to itch. In fact, it starts to itch like crazy!. Do you scratch...
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy