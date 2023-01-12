ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
albanymagic.com

VIDEO: Oil Thieves Strike Capital Region Pizza Shop AGAIN

Paesan’s Pizza in Latham has been struck once again by cooking oil bandits. It happened shortly after midnight the morning of January 12th. Video surveillance posted to twitter shows a dark red van pull up to the oil container behind the restaurant and (presumably) drain the used cooking oil.
LATHAM, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open

"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
HUDSON, NY
104.5 The Team

Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month

Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
COLONIE, NY
schenectadygov.com

Schenectady police believe car found in Mohawk River not tied to Humphrey case

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — A submerged car pulled out of the Mohawk River on Wednesday evening is not believed to be tied to the case of missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey, according to city police. The car was discovered by New York State Police dive teams near Riverside Park at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 as they scoured the river in search of the Schenectady teenager, who went missing in the area on Nov. 25. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, said the vehicle appears to be unrelated to Humphrey's case.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Q 105.7

See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Chinese Restaurants [RANKED]

From dim sum to lo mein to fortune cookies, great Chinese food is hard to beat. When it comes to Chinese food, everyone has their local go-to spot that they think is the absolute best. Just like a great pizzeria or burger joint, once you find a great one it becomes a regular destination in your restaurant rotation.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Do You Agree With These Capital Region Demonyms?

In case you aren't aware, the term "demonym" refers to the moniker given to someone from a specific region or area. So, as Shakespeare wrote in Romeo & Juliet, "what's in a name?". Well, in these specific names, there are some general rules that most follow such as: If the town's name ends with an "a", the demonym will usually end in "ian", if the city's name ends with a consonant, the demonym will typically end in "ite", and if the place's name ends with a vowel other than a, the demonym will end with "an" (Morphology). After doing some research on the subject, it's clear that there aren't many official demonyms. So, this list takes inspiration from this All Around Albany post, this blog post by Troy comedian Kevin Marshall, and of course some personal touches on my part.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

923+ drivers ticketed through South Colonie Central School District bus stop arm cameras

Albany County-area school districts now have an extra tool in their arsenal for drivers who just don’t get the hint when school buses and their flashing red lights illuminate local roadways. South Colonie Central School District was the first to install stop arm cameras to all their buses this Fall semester. They hope the tickets now arriving in mailboxes will make drivers think twice before passing a school bus.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy