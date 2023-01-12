ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. said disgusting things to passengers

By Kevin Harrish
 3 days ago
Star NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caused quite a stir when he was removed from a plane by police causing quite a scene once he refused to deboard. Beckham’s story of the events was much different than what was reported, but with the police body cam now revealed , the public can form its own opinion.

In a video of the event that’s been made public and has since gone viral, Odell Beckham Jr . can be seen and heard saying horrible things to his fellow passengers.

“Shut the f*** up!” Beckham can be seen and heard yelling at a man who told him to “just get off the plane.”

Soon after, Beckham shifted his rage to another passenger,

“You can look at me all you want,” Beckham said to the passenger. ‘This s*** don’t bother me.”

He then, once again, refuses to get off the plan.

“I would never, ever in my life, get off the plane for you – specifically you,” Beckham told the passenger. “Maybe for everyone else, I would get off the plane.”

Beckham then insulted him further, insulting his weight and looks while flaunting his wealth by bragging about his ability to fly on a private plane.

“You gonna wait 40 minutes, and I’m going to be on a private plane home, with your fat a**. Get your a** off the plane,” Beckham said. “Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass.”

Regardless of if Beckham deserved to be removed from the plane or not, it’s clear that he was not too kind to his fellow passengers.

Comments / 30

william macadam
3d ago

once a friggin punk always a punk. over rated never liked his entitled self while he played in Cleveland. a waste

joe DiMaggio
3d ago

I can't say that I'm surprised. Next he will be screaming racism.

Anthony. Martinez
3d ago

he probably thinks the lady's want him just like all the NFL teams lol poor guy

The Comeback

