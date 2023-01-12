Read full article on original website
Amazon cited by Labor Department for exposing warehouse workers to safety hazards
Amazon was cited by the Department of Labor at three of its warehouses. Federal officials found Amazon workers at the facilities were exposed to "ergonomic hazards" such as lower back injuries. Amazon faces ongoing federal probes into its workplace safety record. The Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has...
Read the memos Amazon execs sent to employees about job cuts
Amazon's human resources boss and retail chief sent memos to staff Wednesday saying the company had begun job cuts. The layoffs are expected to affect more than 18,000 people, which would be the largest round of cuts in company history. Employees were notified of the cuts in emails sent by...
'Discriminatory' measures in U.S. Inflation Reduction Act still need addressing, top EU minister says
European commissioner for trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, said measures in Joe Biden's flagship Inflation Reduction Act were "discriminating against EU companies." Dombrovskis said the EU and U.S. should be "building transatlantic value chains" for the green transition, "not breaking them apart." The EU is considering adjusting its state aid rules in...
Global shares lower after biggest Wall St retreat of year
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Thursday as investors grew cautious after Wall Street's biggest pullback of the year. France's CAC 40 lost 0.4% in early trading to 7,052.61, while Germany's DAX edged down 0.5% to 15,106.21. Britain's FTSE 100 fell nearly 0.6% to 7,787.49. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.4% lower while that for the S&P 500 declined 0.3%.
Hong Kong to scrap isolation rule for new COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 starting Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return the semi-autonomous Chinese city to normalcy, the city's leader said Thursday. For most of the pandemic over the last three...
Treasury Secretary Yellen and China's Liu He talk U.S. tech policy at their first in-person meeting
BEIJING — Chinese Vice Premier Liu He discussed U.S. economic and tech policy toward China in a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, according to a Ministry of Commerce readout. China "hopes the U.S. side pays attention to the policies' impact on both sides," the readout...
