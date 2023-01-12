ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

"Sinkhole" that shut down Wynwood street is not what it seems

By Martin Vassolo
Axios Miami
Axios Miami
 3 days ago

Did you hear about that "sinkhole" that formed in Wynwood this week?

Driving the news: WSVN reported on Monday that the ground gave way on Northwest Second Avenue — right in the middle of the popular tourist neighborhood, closing the street for hours.

Why it matters: Sinkholes can be deadly. Floridians may recall the story of a Tampa man who was killed when a sinkhole formed under his bedroom and swallowed him.

Yes, but: This wasn't a sinkhole, just a poorly timed utility project.

  • Florida Power & Light tells Axios its crews are undergrounding the power lines along Second Avenue, which involves "digging up sections of the roadway."
  • FPL spokesperson Shawn Johnson said the work is supposed to take place overnight from midnight to 8am, but an "over-eager" contractor showed up hours early Monday and removed the metal plates blocking the hole to continue the job.

What they're saying: Miami police responded, saw a hole in the ground and declared it a sinkhole, Johnson said.

  • "As soon as we got wind of it, we got it all covered up," he said.

The bottom line: Whatever you want to call it, drivers should expect early-morning delays on Second Avenue going forward.

  • FPL did not provide a timeline for when the project will be completed, but once it's done, the road will be repaved, Johnson said.

Axios Miami

Axios Miami

Miami, FL
