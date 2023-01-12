"Sinkhole" that shut down Wynwood street is not what it seems
Did you hear about that "sinkhole" that formed in Wynwood this week?
Driving the news: WSVN reported on Monday that the ground gave way on Northwest Second Avenue — right in the middle of the popular tourist neighborhood, closing the street for hours.
- Miami police also tweeted about the "sinkhole ."
Why it matters: Sinkholes can be deadly. Floridians may recall the story of a Tampa man who was killed when a sinkhole formed under his bedroom and swallowed him.
Yes, but: This wasn't a sinkhole, just a poorly timed utility project.
- Florida Power & Light tells Axios its crews are undergrounding the power lines along Second Avenue, which involves "digging up sections of the roadway."
- FPL spokesperson Shawn Johnson said the work is supposed to take place overnight from midnight to 8am, but an "over-eager" contractor showed up hours early Monday and removed the metal plates blocking the hole to continue the job.
What they're saying: Miami police responded, saw a hole in the ground and declared it a sinkhole, Johnson said.
- "As soon as we got wind of it, we got it all covered up," he said.
The bottom line: Whatever you want to call it, drivers should expect early-morning delays on Second Avenue going forward.
- FPL did not provide a timeline for when the project will be completed, but once it's done, the road will be repaved, Johnson said.
