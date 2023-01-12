ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Local Organization Receives State Funding

A local organization will receive state funding to accomplish recreation improvement projects. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has approved the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania for a nearly $99,000 Community and Watershed Forestry grant. The money will be used to install about nine acres of riparian forest buffers...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Mars 2nd Grader Continues Initiative To Help Homeless

A Mars Elementary Student is doing her best efforts to tackle homelessness in the community. Ashlynd Warba is a second grader and resident of Valencia. For over a year, she has been collecting coats, hats, blankets, and more through her own initiative “Ashlynd’s Homeless Project.”. Her mother Amber...
MARS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing

PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
BUTLER, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company takes delivery of new firetruck

Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company officials are excited about the latest addition to the company’s fleet of firefighting vehicles. After a 10-year fundraising initiative, a new 2022 Pierce Commercial Cab fire engine that was ordered almost two years ago was delivered last Wednesday after Leechburg fire company Chief Emeritus Tom Foster drove it from Zelienople to Leechburg.
LEECHBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Mars Students Win Local Contest

A group of students from Mars are living up to their district’s name after winning a contest to help design a NASA patch. The challenge was sponsored by the Phipps Conservatory and asked participants to design a NASA mission patch commemorating an experiment to grow tomatoes on the International Space Station.
MARS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

In western PA, there's a mansion on wheels

Camping is always about roughing it. The Pittsburgh RV Show has units to fit most budgets, but in the middle of the 9-acre display area is a mansion on wheels. The Newmar Dutch Star is the recreational vehicle for people who want to have a luxury home that goes wherever they desire. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of $636,563, it’s on sale during the show - this week - for $549,995.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Ryder and Molly are waiting for forever homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ RyderAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Meet Ryder! Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Child dies in Pittsburgh area house fire

A two-year-old child was killed and several others injured in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Friday. Shaler Township Police responded to reports of a house fire around 10 p.m., they tweeted early Saturday morning. Five people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were able to escape.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Casino floods in Pennsylvania

A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy