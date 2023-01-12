Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Local Organization Receives State Funding
A local organization will receive state funding to accomplish recreation improvement projects. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has approved the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania for a nearly $99,000 Community and Watershed Forestry grant. The money will be used to install about nine acres of riparian forest buffers...
Mars 2nd Grader Continues Initiative To Help Homeless
A Mars Elementary Student is doing her best efforts to tackle homelessness in the community. Ashlynd Warba is a second grader and resident of Valencia. For over a year, she has been collecting coats, hats, blankets, and more through her own initiative “Ashlynd’s Homeless Project.”. Her mother Amber...
City of Pittsburgh launches new council after Second Avenue Commons homeless shelter open
PITTSBURGH — The Second Avenue Commons homeless shelter is a labor of love for Pittsburgh City Council members. “I don’t know where we would be without it the facility is beautiful, it’s a beautiful example of private-public partnership. That opening was a major feat for us,” said Councilman Anthony Coghill.
Area beverage supplier reopens at new location
A Mercer County beverage supplier is back open and in a new location.
Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce Announces Upcoming Event
The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to attend an event later this week. The Business After Hours will kick off the new year at the Cranberry Max & Erma’s in Mars on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Those planning to attend will...
McIntire memorial items sold as fundraiser for fallen chief's family in Tarentum
By the time Zach Meso arrived Saturday at noon at the Tarentum Borough Building to buy items memorializing fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire, the T-shirts were long sold out and the Sunday sale was cancelled due to a lack of available merchandise. Meso didn’t seem bothered. The Natrona...
Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing
PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company takes delivery of new firetruck
Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company officials are excited about the latest addition to the company’s fleet of firefighting vehicles. After a 10-year fundraising initiative, a new 2022 Pierce Commercial Cab fire engine that was ordered almost two years ago was delivered last Wednesday after Leechburg fire company Chief Emeritus Tom Foster drove it from Zelienople to Leechburg.
Swastika-branded billboard sparks concern and outrage in Butler County
Days after a billboard with a swastika appeared off a main road in Butler County, the local YWCA chapter gathered local leaders and residents to coordinate a community-wide response. “There is a significant number of people who are not willing to sit by and let this hate speech go unchallenged,”...
Families of local fallen police officers are helped — then they do the helping
David “Mogie” Magill plans to add fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire to his Back the Blue T-shirt, which he will sell for a fundraiser concert to help local police departments in June. McIntire’s name and badge number, 1501, will join other local police officers who were shot...
Mars Students Win Local Contest
A group of students from Mars are living up to their district’s name after winning a contest to help design a NASA patch. The challenge was sponsored by the Phipps Conservatory and asked participants to design a NASA mission patch commemorating an experiment to grow tomatoes on the International Space Station.
Growths on deer spotted in North Huntingdon are likely papillomavirus, Game Commission says
Jacquie Kreiger took all the right steps when her son encountered a deer infected by a papillomavirus, state Game Commission officials said. Kreiger became concerned for the animal spotted in her North Huntingdon neighborhood cul-de-sac, when her son sent her a photo of the deer covered in fibromas. “He said...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
In western PA, there's a mansion on wheels
Camping is always about roughing it. The Pittsburgh RV Show has units to fit most budgets, but in the middle of the 9-acre display area is a mansion on wheels. The Newmar Dutch Star is the recreational vehicle for people who want to have a luxury home that goes wherever they desire. With a manufacturer suggested retail price of $636,563, it’s on sale during the show - this week - for $549,995.
Furry Tails: Ryder and Molly are waiting for forever homes
Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ RyderAnimal FriendsAnimal Friends Pet Profile:Meet Ryder! Ryder came to Animal Friends as part of a Humane Investigations case. When he first arrived, he...
Firefighters battle large house fire in Mount Pleasant Township
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After a family lost their house to a fire in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County, on Friday night, a local fire department is stepping in and asking for clothing donations to help the family affected. Video showed that the two-story home on Academy Lane...
Child dies in Pittsburgh area house fire
A two-year-old child was killed and several others injured in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Friday. Shaler Township Police responded to reports of a house fire around 10 p.m., they tweeted early Saturday morning. Five people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were able to escape.
Soaring egg prices hurting local small businesses
Egg prices continue to soar in the United States, and the climbing costs are having an impact on several local small businesses. Amber Atkins, owner of the Cakery in West View, said egg prices have more than doubled in recent months. That’s on par with what the U.S. Bureau of...
Casino floods in Pennsylvania
A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
