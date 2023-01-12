ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State women's basketball remains undefeated

By Tyler Buchanan
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 3 days ago

Chart: Axios Visuals

The Buckeye women's basketball team record is still perfect through two months of the season.

State of play : Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's March Madness tournament, Ohio State (17-0) is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in women's college basketball.

Zoom in : OSU breezed through non-conference play, winning its first nine games each by double-digit margins.

  • Things have gotten tougher since the start of Big Ten play, with the Buckeyes eking out an overtime victory against South Florida and beating Michigan by nine points.

The intrigue : The team features homegrown talent in guards Madison Greene (Pickerington Central High School), Mya Perry (Reynoldsburg Summit HS) and Jacy Sheldon (Dublin Coffman HS).

  • Greene and Sheldon are two of six OSU players currently averaging over 10 points per game.

Up next : The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska on Saturday before returning home to face Northwestern next Thursday. Tickets start at $10 .

COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
