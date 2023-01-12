Ohio State women's basketball remains undefeated

Chart: Axios Visuals

The Buckeye women's basketball team record is still perfect through two months of the season.

State of play : Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's March Madness tournament, Ohio State (17-0) is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in women's college basketball.

They opened the season ranked No. 14, climbing all the way to No. 3 this week.

Zoom in : OSU breezed through non-conference play, winning its first nine games each by double-digit margins.

Things have gotten tougher since the start of Big Ten play, with the Buckeyes eking out an overtime victory against South Florida and beating Michigan by nine points.

The intrigue : The team features homegrown talent in guards Madison Greene (Pickerington Central High School), Mya Perry (Reynoldsburg Summit HS) and Jacy Sheldon (Dublin Coffman HS).

Greene and Sheldon are two of six OSU players currently averaging over 10 points per game.

Up next : The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska on Saturday before returning home to face Northwestern next Thursday. Tickets start at $10 .