Taproom No Company to open in Raleigh's new Salvage yard development

Raleigh's Atlantic Avenue keeps getting cooler.

A new taproom, No Company, is slated to start construction this spring in Salvage Yard, across from the long-anticipated Iron Works development.

That means soon you'll be able to squeeze in a yoga or climbing session at Triangle Rock Club, which announced in the fall that it's expected to open its signature Raleigh location also in Salvage Yard around this time next year.

Details: No Company, which is owned by the pair behind Cary's Bond Brothers Beer Company, is Salvage Yard's second tenant to be announced. The development will be connected by pedestrian walkways to Iron Works.