ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating violence, double national rate

By Adam Mintzer
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvJy7_0kC7iAqJ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019.

The report found that this was not only the highest rate in the United States but nearly double the national rate.

“If you take a second and just interview any girls you know, I am sure they can tell you about a friend of a friend or even themselves who’ve been in an abusive relationship,” said Sarah, a survivor of an abusive teenage relationship who asked for her last name to not be used given the sensitivity of the topic.

Accused Monarch shooter assigned private attorney due to conflict of interest

Sarah says she has only recently realized her high school boyfriend raped her and was emotionally abusive.

“He turned it into if I say ‘no’ that means try again in five minutes. And I got tired of saying ‘no.’ I thought it was better to get it over with than to continue to sit there and fight and get into an argument,” she said.

According to CDC data from 2021 , one in 13 U.S. high schoolers reported sexual dating violence.

Sarah said she stayed in this abusive relationship through her freshman year of college.

“I hardly left my dorm room because I had to be readily on the phone with him unless he missed me,” she recalled. “I became kind of a shell of a human to the outside world.”

Sarah said after a friend heard her being yelled at over the phone, the friend intervened and tried to help, which eventually lead to Sarah breaking up with her boyfriend.

Experts at the Sexual Assault Center say the way to help people in situations like Sarah’s and reduce the number of teens facing physical, emotional and sexually abusive relationships, adults need to make sure they are having open conversations with teenagers about their relationships.

“We don’t have to just teach them when they are teens we can teach them when they are young about how to interact with people in a healthy way,” said Sexual Assault Center Clinical Director Alicia Bunch.

Bunch said it is also important for teens to have easy access to resources and assistance.

The Sexual Assault Center has a 24-Hour Crisis & Support Line, which can be reached at 1-866-811-7473 .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
murfreesborovoice.com

SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee

Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth releases 2022 State of the Child wellbeing report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth (TCCY) released its annual State of the Child report on Wednesday, highlighting what officials are calling a historic drop in childhood poverty rates. After compiling census data, TCCY determined that the state’s overall child poverty rate decreased by 1.6 percentage points between 2019 and […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
wvlt.tv

Foster care report for Tennessee

After being revived from an overdose, Knoxville Fire Department officials said the man fled the scene, risking the lives of first responders in the parking lot. Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house.
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Reelfoot Lake and its history of terrorism

The next time you go fishing or boating, contemplate this fact: Use of a lake was once the cause of a violent chapter in Tennessee history. It happened more than a century ago, on what was Tennessee’s only natural lake. During the New Madrid Earthquakes of 1811-1812, water overflowed the banks of the Mississippi River and inundated present-day Lake and Obion counties. Much of the water eventually receded, but a lot of it stayed, forming a body of water that became known as Reelfoot Lake.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee bill would allow armed teachers

A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. News at 11 on Thursday. The Seven on Thursday. News at 6 on Thursday. News at 5 on...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy