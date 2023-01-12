ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ross, Ilitches ask for $800M in public financing for District Detroit

By Samuel Robinson, Annalise Frank
Axios Detroit
Axios Detroit
 3 days ago

The Ilitch family and Stephen Ross are asking for $800 million in public incentives to develop and renovate 10 downtown buildings for apartments, hotels, offices and retail space.

Here are the tax breaks and other public financing requests the Ilitches and Ross are making for their $1.5 billion District Detroit proposal, revealed in a community meeting Tuesday night, which require various approvals to move forward:

🏗 $133 million in city tax breaks: $96 million in commercial incentives that freeze local property taxes for up to 10 years when a building is being rehabbed or built for commercial uses. Plus, a $37 million discount on improvements to housing over 15 years.

♻️ $616 million in brownfield tax breaks: Ross's Related Cos. and the Ilitches's Olympia Development want to utilize the state " transformational brownfield " tax break program that started in 2017 for major real estate projects on sites requiring environmental cleanup . They would get reimbursements over 35 years for certain taxes including income, sales and property.

  • Dan Gilbert is by far the biggest recipient of transformational brownfield incentives so far, according to Crain's Detroit , getting $618 million for projects totalling more than $2 billion.

🏡 $49 million in other public financing: The Downtown Development Authority voted yesterday to give the District Detroit $23.7 million in loans for affordable housing , plus $25 million in reimbursements for the cost of public infrastructure improvements.

  • Developers say the project will create 865 units of housing, with about 150 rented for around $840.

What they're saying: "It's a relatively good step in the right direction if the incentives are for providing deeper affordability for housing," says Francis Grunow, a New Center resident who served on the neighborhood advisory council during the district's first planning phase from 2014-19.

  • Grunow says the question now is to what degree can the community push to make these projects worthy of our public investment. "What could even resolve as part of the discussions and negotiations between the NAC and developers is a question to me."

Of note: Because the District Detroit is in the Downtown Development Authority district, its property tax discounts don't affect the city's regular coffers — its general fund. But the money is still public .

  • The developers and the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. argue that the projects, touted as generating $751 million in new city tax revenues and $1 billion for the state, wouldn't happen without incentives.
  • "Without these incentives, the projects would not have enough cash left over every month in order for the bank to give them a loan for that mortgage," Nevan Shokar of the DEGC said at the Tuesday night meeting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Billionaire familes seek nearly $800M from taxpayers for Detroit developments

(The Center Square) – Two of the state's wealthiest families are seeking nearly $800 million from taxpayers for a brownfield program, tax abatement, and affordable housing for 10 Detroit developments. The subsidies sought by the Illitch and Ross families include the following:. $616 million from the state's "transformational brownfield...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroiters to see up to 20% increase in property values, Duggan announces

Detroit's residential properties saw an average value increase of 20% in the last year, marking the sixth year of rising values, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Friday. Notices of property assessment changes will be mailed beginning Jan. 17 to more than 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners. The notices are not tax bills, Duggan said. Actual bills will be mailed in June and November from the city's treasury office. Property owners are advised to look...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Affordable housing creation announced at Detroit Policy Conference

A new financing option would help pay for affordable housing creation downtown, Mayor Mike Duggan said at the annual Detroit Regional Chamber policy conference Tuesday at MotorCity Casino. Details: Developments with 20% of their units reserved for households with income of $31,350 - $62,650 (depending on if it's a single resident or larger family) would have access to the loans. Developers offering apartments affordable enough under federal guidelines could get assistance with 20-40% of hard construction costs.The latest: The first development that could take advantage of these low-interest loans is the $1.5 billion District Detroit proposal from Stephen Ross and...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Livengood: Duggan wants to clean up Detroit freeways. Have at it, MDOT says

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan may be soon donning an orange vest with a set of trash pickers in his hand along the litter-strewn steep banks of the Lodge Freeway. With the National Football League Draft in Detroit 15 months away, Duggan is on the hunt for litter in the city, of which the city's freeways and service drives have plenty. He also wants the medians along Detroit's freeways to get mowed more than twice a summer.
DETROIT, MI
Axios

Previous public subsidies for Little Caesars Arena top $400 million

As the conversation around the District Detroit tax incentives and financing heats up, we're diving into the Ilitches' Little Caesars Arena, which has already received at least $403 million in public subsidy commitments from the Downtown Development Authority. Why it matters: With so many residents in need, public funding for...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Proper Tooling to close Warren site, lay off 130 employees

Proper Group Holdings LLC is closing its tool and manufacturing facility in Warren, gradually laying off 130 employees before shutting its doors in March. According to a WARN notice to the state, the company plans to close Proper Tooling at 13870 E. 11 Mile in Warren. Crain’s Detroit Business first reported the impending closure.
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit shoppers react to rising grocery costs

(CBS DETROIT) - As grocery costs go up families are finding themselves squeezing their budget."It's like a rat race because every time I go the prices are always changing the prices keep going up and I think eggs now are like are like six dollars," said Charmaine Williams, a shopper in Detroit.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, eggs are up 60% from last year.Noelle Nachreiner from the Michigan Ag Council says the bird flu outbreak is taking a toll on the supply, as the demand for eggs continue to increase. "As eggs are supposed to be hitting store shelves,...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Pepper Spray Project provides free resources to keep Detroiters safe

Did you know that if you walk into The Painted Lady lounge in Hamtramck or PizzaPlex in southwest Detroit and ask for pepper spray, they will give it to you for free? It’s part of a larger bar safety program that two bartenders-turned-activists have started. It’s called the Pepper...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: What’s up with all these pheasants?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Jenni Sheridan Moss asks…. “How have pheasants survived and thrived in the urban setting of Detroit, and have they always...
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

What experts say 2023 holds for Detroit real estate

Fluctuations in metro Detroit's real estate market could continue to perplex buyers and sellers considering a move this year.Yes, but: The market is starting to cool off. Factors like normalizing interest rates and less competition among buyers are expected to create more buying opportunities.What they're saying: "Right now with the market like it is, you can offer a little bit less than asking. Several months ago you were paying over asking price," prospective buyer Jason Justice told WXYZ Channel 7.The big picture: A housing market crash likely isn't coming for Detroit.Here's what local experts say to expect instead: Home...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
Axios Detroit

Scoop: Winans' Perfecting Church project under fresh scrutiny

Perfecting Church's stalled cathedral project — announced in 2003 — is facing a city crackdown that could result in a public nuisance lawsuit, according to a letter from the city obtained exclusively by Axios.Why it matters: The well-known unfinished church at the corner of Woodward Avenue and 7 Mile has impeded development at the prominent intersection. "It's a waste of land. They could be doing something else with that," resident Craig Cobb told Axios while waiting for the bus near the church yesterday. He suggested the property could be used for low-income housing.The big picture: The pressure on Perfecting...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

WDIV meteorologist Paul Gross to retire after 40-year career

Longtime weather expert Paul Gross will soon wrap up his 40-year career at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). The station announced Gross’ retirement Friday, and also noted that he would become WDIV’s first “Meteorologist Emeritus,” meaning he will be a part of the staff forever. It’s a way to recognize his contribution over the years and his commitment to keeping viewers informed so they can stay safe.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Axios Detroit

Detroit, MI
592
Followers
542
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Detroit is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/detroit

Comments / 0

Community Policy