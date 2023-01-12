Pedestrian hit by car on I-20, condition unknown, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials say that a pedestrian was hit by a car on the highway early Thursday morning.

DeKalb police told Triple Team Traffic the crash happened on I-20 eastbound at Turner Hill Road in DeKalb County.

Authorities shut down the majority of the lanes as they conducted the investigation.

The identity and condition of the pedestrian are unknown.

It is unclear as to why the pedestrian was walking on the highway.

The investigation remains ongoing.

