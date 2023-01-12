ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Pedestrian hit by car on I-20, condition unknown, DeKalb police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials say that a pedestrian was hit by a car on the highway early Thursday morning.

DeKalb police told Triple Team Traffic the crash happened on I-20 eastbound at Turner Hill Road in DeKalb County.

Authorities shut down the majority of the lanes as they conducted the investigation.

The identity and condition of the pedestrian are unknown.

It is unclear as to why the pedestrian was walking on the highway.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 7

Hanna
3d ago

Driving school should be mandatory in high-school because people think they know how to drive just because they passed a driving test at a dmv but in all reality they really don't know how to drive or park and make many deadly mistakes on the road everyday going back and forth to work ect.

Reply
2
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
