Russell County, KY

RCHS prepares for back-to-back doubleheaders this weekend

The Russell County High School Lakers and Lady Lakers will play in back-to-back doubleheaders tonight and tomorrow, with both nights of action being broadcast on Laker Country 104.9. Tonight, Russell County will host Clinton County in a district doubleheader. The Lady Lakers will get things underway with tip-off scheduled for...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Carrie Lee Kerns, age 69, of Russell Springs

Carrie Lee (Smith) Kerns of Russell Springs passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington, KY with her family by her side. She was 69 years old. Funeral services will be held at 1pmCT on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home, 210 Greensburg St., Columbia, KY, with Bro. Richie Curtis officiating. Burial will follow in the Kerns Cemetery.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Mattie I. Guffey, age 82, of Jamestown

Mattie I. Guffey, of Jamestown, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She was 82 years of age. Born on March 29, 1940, in Creelsboro, she was a daughter of the late James Earl and Jessie Marie George Birdwell. Mattie was a farmer, and a retired quality control worker for Fruit of the Loom after 29 years of service. Mattie previously owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband, Alfred. Mattie enjoyed baking and quilting. She loved her family dearly.
JAMESTOWN, KY
Mercer County family counting their blessing after storm damage

Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. Mercer County family counting their blessing after …. Mercer County was...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Heroes: Mike and Leonor Bowles

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Mike and Leonor Bowles of Glasgow have created a community of international couples, mainly hailing from the Philippines. Over 20 years ago, Mike and Leonor met through friends and family. Mike was interested in going to Asia as a tourist and Leonor was coming to the United States to study. They got together to help each other understand and navigate the other’s countries.
GLASGOW, KY
RAW: KY: MERCER CO STORM DAMAGE

Severe weather sweeps through parts of Kentucky. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KENTUCKY STATE
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision on Happy Valley Road in Barren County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 13 at the intersection of Happy Valley Road (KY-90) and Harry King Road. Officials say 74-year-old Robert E. Purcell from Louisville was driving...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County

GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through

(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky. Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties. In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
Pulaski County tornado, widespread large hail reported overnight

Severe storms pounded western Kentucky overnight with large hail, along with at least one report of a brief tornado touchdown in southern Illinois. The National Weather Service in Paducah received a report at 2 a.m. that a tornado touched down near Interstate 57 at Mounds in Pulaski County. No reports of damage have been received so far.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years

The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
LEXINGTON, KY
Police pursuit through Hart, Barren counties ends in arrest

HART COUNTY, Ky. – Hart County deputies started this week with a multi-county high speed chase. James Slover, 27, was arrested Monday after failing to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding. Police say Slover led them through Hart County and Barren County before driving...
HART COUNTY, KY

