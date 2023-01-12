Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
RCHS prepares for back-to-back doubleheaders this weekend
The Russell County High School Lakers and Lady Lakers will play in back-to-back doubleheaders tonight and tomorrow, with both nights of action being broadcast on Laker Country 104.9. Tonight, Russell County will host Clinton County in a district doubleheader. The Lady Lakers will get things underway with tip-off scheduled for...
lakercountry.com
Taylor County Football Star All About Football (and Geese Hunting), not NIL
Creativity can pay off in a big way for college athletes now through name, image and likeness but that never occurred to Taylor County junior offensive lineman Hayes Johnson recently when he made a phone call to Kentucky Sports Radio. Johnson is a 6-5, 295-pound three-star prospect with eight scholarship...
lakercountry.com
Carrie Lee Kerns, age 69, of Russell Springs
Carrie Lee (Smith) Kerns of Russell Springs passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington, KY with her family by her side. She was 69 years old. Funeral services will be held at 1pmCT on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home, 210 Greensburg St., Columbia, KY, with Bro. Richie Curtis officiating. Burial will follow in the Kerns Cemetery.
lakercountry.com
Mattie I. Guffey, age 82, of Jamestown
Mattie I. Guffey, of Jamestown, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She was 82 years of age. Born on March 29, 1940, in Creelsboro, she was a daughter of the late James Earl and Jessie Marie George Birdwell. Mattie was a farmer, and a retired quality control worker for Fruit of the Loom after 29 years of service. Mattie previously owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband, Alfred. Mattie enjoyed baking and quilting. She loved her family dearly.
fox56news.com
Mercer County family counting their blessing after storm damage
Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. Mercer County family counting their blessing after …. Mercer County was...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Heroes: Mike and Leonor Bowles
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Mike and Leonor Bowles of Glasgow have created a community of international couples, mainly hailing from the Philippines. Over 20 years ago, Mike and Leonor met through friends and family. Mike was interested in going to Asia as a tourist and Leonor was coming to the United States to study. They got together to help each other understand and navigate the other’s countries.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: KY: MERCER CO STORM DAMAGE
Severe weather sweeps through parts of Kentucky. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Wave 3
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has also been confirmed in Boyle County.
wnky.com
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
WBKO
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision on Happy Valley Road in Barren County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 13 at the intersection of Happy Valley Road (KY-90) and Harry King Road. Officials say 74-year-old Robert E. Purcell from Louisville was driving...
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
wcluradio.com
Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
Wave 3
Kentuckians cleaning up after tornadoes sweep through
(WKYT) - People are cleaning up storm damage in parts of central Kentucky. Tornadoes damaged homes, barns and took down trees in Boyle, Mercer and Madison counties. In Boyle County, large pine trees were no match for the EF-1 tornado that came through the county Thursday morning. A garage was destroyed. Damage was done to a few homes, and a barn was taken down.
westkentuckystar.com
Pulaski County tornado, widespread large hail reported overnight
Severe storms pounded western Kentucky overnight with large hail, along with at least one report of a brief tornado touchdown in southern Illinois. The National Weather Service in Paducah received a report at 2 a.m. that a tornado touched down near Interstate 57 at Mounds in Pulaski County. No reports of damage have been received so far.
Update: NWS confirms three tornadoes touched down during Thursday morning storms, crews survey fourth site in Madison County
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
WKYT 27
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
wnky.com
Police pursuit through Hart, Barren counties ends in arrest
HART COUNTY, Ky. – Hart County deputies started this week with a multi-county high speed chase. James Slover, 27, was arrested Monday after failing to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding. Police say Slover led them through Hart County and Barren County before driving...
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
