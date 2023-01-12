Read full article on original website
Related
walls102.com
Illinois governor, sheriffs spar over semiautomatic gun law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — To the scores of sheriffs in Illinois who reportedly have sworn not to enforce the ban on semiautomatic weapons that took effect this week, the governor has a succinct answer: Yes, you will. Gov. J.B. Pritzker rebuffed statements Friday by 9 in 10 of sheriffs statewide who say they will not zealous pursue enforcement. The law prohibits the manufacture or possession of dozens of rapid-fire weapons and attachments and requires registration of those previously owned. The Illinois Sheriffs Association say the law enforcement offiers are merely saying they won’t visit people’s homes to ensure registration oor jail someone arrested solely on having a prohibited weapon until a judge orders them to.
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Agriculture provides tips for animal owners amid Carus fire
LASALLE – The Illinois Department of Agriculture has released information on taking precautions for animals impacted by the Carus Chemical fire in LaSalle. The Ag Department says while unlikely, oral or intestinal irritation could occur so its best to ensure all animals are cleaned of debris and repeat exposure is limited. If possible, keep all animals indoors and minor for respiratory signs like dificulty breathing or wheezing. Animals with underlying respiratory conditions may have wosening symptoms. Its recomeded that poulty be brough into cover housing. If skin irritation or any other symptoms occur like vomiting or diarrhea, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. Residents who have contaminated property are directed to call the Carus hotline at (815) 224-6662.
walls102.com
Carus prepares for site and community cleanup, EPA monitoring
LASALLE – Cleanup is underway at Carus Chemical in LaSalle after a large fire Wednesday that brought hazardous materials teams from across the state to battle the blaze and aftermath. At a Thursday afternoon press conference, Fire Chief Jerry Janick says the department is no longer involved and the Carus property has been turned over to its owners. Allen Gibbs, Vice President, Operations at Carus LLC, says the company is working with the U.S. and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to guide site and community cleanup efforts.
walls102.com
LaSalle-Peru Township High School will celebrate LPHS Hall of Honor Class of 2022
LASALLE – The LaSalle-Peru Township High School Hall of Honor committee welcomes the community to celebrate the LPHS Hall of Honor inductees for the Class of 2022 this weekend during the varsity basketball game in the Sellett Gymnasium on Friday, January 13. The community may also attend the induction ceremony at 7 p.m. in Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, January 14. The induction ceremony will also be live-streamed on the LPHS Facebook page, and YouTube channel.
Comments / 0