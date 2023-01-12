LASALLE – The Illinois Department of Agriculture has released information on taking precautions for animals impacted by the Carus Chemical fire in LaSalle. The Ag Department says while unlikely, oral or intestinal irritation could occur so its best to ensure all animals are cleaned of debris and repeat exposure is limited. If possible, keep all animals indoors and minor for respiratory signs like dificulty breathing or wheezing. Animals with underlying respiratory conditions may have wosening symptoms. Its recomeded that poulty be brough into cover housing. If skin irritation or any other symptoms occur like vomiting or diarrhea, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. Residents who have contaminated property are directed to call the Carus hotline at (815) 224-6662.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO